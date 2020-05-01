Naomi "June" Tolen, 95, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home in Broken Bow.
June was born June 16, 1924 in Berwyn to Frank and Mamie (Amsberry) Armstrong. She attended Janesville and King country schools, then graduating in 1942 from Broken Bow High School.
April 21, 1946, she married to Irl Tolen at Burwell. They made their home in Broken Bow all their lives.
June is survived by daughters Deanne (Roger) Loehr of Broken Bow nd Irline Kroeker of Central City; daughter-in-law Wynelle Tolen of Omaha; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; three nephews Jim, Rodney, and Gene; and many relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mamie Armstrong; husband Irl; infant son Raymond; son Richard; two brothers Cliff and Clayton; one sister Delores Arnold; son-in-law Berdon Kroeker; and one granddaughter Amanda.
A family graveside service and burial will be Monday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley with Pastor Steve Shanno officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
A register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary Monday, May 4 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon, and/or an online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and the State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary reminds people that no more 10 people will be allowed in the Ffuneral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.
Published in Custer County Chief from May 1 to May 10, 2020.