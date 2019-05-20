Nels L. Clang, 85, of North Platte, Neb., passed away May 7, 2019 at North Platte Care Center. He was born Feb. 12, 1934 to Fred A. and Ellen (Pettis-Tyson) Clang at Broken Bow.



He graduated in 1952 from Anselmo High School. Nels served in the Army from 1954 to 1956. He was united in marriage to Loretta Kieborz, May 29, 1960. To this union five boys were born - Robert, Joe, Daniel, Ronald and James. They moved to North Platte in 1968 where Nels taught heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Mid Plains Community College for 33 years. He also owned his own HVAC business in North Platte for many years.



Nels enjoyed music at all levels. He played for dances at the senior center starting with Butch Kilmer Band and ending with Golden Classics. In 1976, Nels and his Uncle Charlie Pettis, were chosen to represent Nebraska at the Smithsonian for a Bicentennial Celebration. He loved Blue Grass music, playing with the Sandy Rivers Boys for 10 years. He was inducted into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Nels was a master luthier, working on all musical instruments.



He belonged to the old car club, building his late 1920's Dodge Brothers car. He enjoyed hunting and taught hunters safety courses. He was an active member of the Wesleyan Church and most recently Bethel Church. Nels lived a full life and everything he did was geared towards his family.



He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta; his parents; and a sister Wanda Seevers.



Nels is survived by his sons Robert (Judy) Clang of North Platte, Joe (Yvonne) Clang of North Platte, Daniel (Tamara) Clang of Greeley, Colo., Ronald (Marjorie) Clang of Colorado Springs, Colo. and James (Stefini) Clang of Broken Bow; grandchildren Larry, David (Tina), Jamdan, Aaron (Sara), Caala, Emma, Matthew, Renee, Timothy, Jonathan, Benjamin, Brandon (Nichelle), Tasha, Abigail (Camron), Guydon and Charlie; great-grandchildren Gavin, Baylee, Rowan, Fynlee, Joseph, Parker, Brody, Miley, Ella and Hazel; brothers Fred (Laura Mae) Clang of North Platte and Don Clang of Denver, Colo.; sisters Vera Veith of North Platte and Clara (Jack) Connely of York.



A memorial has been established in his name.



Services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16 at Bethel Church in North Platte. Burial followed at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation were Wednesday, May 15 from 1 -7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel which is in care of arrangements.