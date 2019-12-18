|
|
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Neola Rae McAlevy, loving wife, and mother to four children, passed away at the age of 74 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family. Words of remembrance and encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Neola was born Sept. 3, 1945 in Belgrade to Mary Arletta Davis and Jack McPhillips. Neola spent most of her working career at Sandhills Manor in the kitchen.
Neola married Loren McAlevy on Feb. 18, 1965. They raised four daughters - Cynthia (Frank) Fritz of Randolph, Iowa; Cathy (Sam) Lupo of Ansley; Joleen (Paul) Anderson of Coleharbor, N.D.; and Laura (Chris) Rudichar of Westerville.
Neola had a passion for spending time with her daughters, sons-in-law, her 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and other family members. Neola enjoyed cross-stitching, painting ceramics, puzzles, Mahjong, Sudoku, drawing and watching Live PD. Neola had a general love of family and of life. She spread love and laughter wherever she went. Neola spent most of her life in Custer County with various other towns in Nebraska and a brief time in Montana.
Neola was preceded in death by her husband Loren McAlevy; a brother Charles Craig; her mother Mary Craig; her father Jack McPhillips; her stepfather Robert Craig, Sr.; and her grandparents.
Neola is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Shirley Craig of Hastings, Rita (Kim) Frith of Santa Maria, Calif., Robert Craig, Jr. of Ansley and Nancy Craig of Hastings; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Custer County Chief on Dec. 19, 2019