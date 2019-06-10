Home

Arnold & Mullen Funeral Homes
710 Cedar St
Arnold, NE 69120
(308) 848-2246
Nick Millen


1940 - 2019
Nick Millen Obituary
Nick Millen, 78, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Cozad at the Emerald Nursing and Rehab Home.

Nick was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Gandy to John and Roxanne (Keslar) Millen. His family recognized at an early age that Nick had special needs. He received the special education and care that he needed at a number of different "homes" throughout his lifetime.

Nick enjoyed his work at the Mid-Nebraska Individual Services "workshop" in Broken Bow. He would always tell his visiting family members about the jobs they were working on.

He was faithful to write letters to family with the help of an aid, telling about his latest trip to the Tumbleweed Café and what he ate there or about the latest trip he had taken with his guardian, Allan Halstead, or with the agency folks.

Nick had an affinity for vehicles. He could remember the make, model, and color of every car or truck his friends and family had and enjoyed receiving pictures of them.

Family was important to Nick Millen. He often talked about his siblings and his nieces and nephews, displaying photos of them and their children on the bulletin board in his apartment.

Nick was a lifelong Catholic, attending services regularly and enjoying his participation in church activities.

Nick is survived by his nieces and nephews Kathleen Halstead Nobbman, Allen Halstead, Gary (Merry Jo) Halstead, Mike Clawson, Pam (Tim) Smith, John (Natalie) Holman, Paula (Mike) Wesseling, Brenda Holman, Earl (Jeanne) Imler and Pat Imler.
He was preceded in death by his parents John W. Roxanna Mae Millen; siblings Evelyn "Kelly" Millen (Tom) Tickler, Yvonne (Riley) Clawson, Helen (Jim) Holman, Mary (Art) Imler and John Millen Jr; and one nephew Ronnie Clawson.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

His ashes will be placed at St. John's Cemetery in Gandy at 9 a.m.Saturday, June 15.

Memorials are suggested to Mid-Nebraska Individual Services in Broken Bow. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on June 13, 2019
