Norma Lee (Rodocker) Kemp passed away April 29, 2019 at the House of Hope in Omaha, Neb. ??Norma was born on July 24, 1930 on the ranch owned by her parents, Walter Rodocker and Goldie (Driml) Rodocker.



??Norma married Paul E. Kemp of Mullen in 1950. She moved with Paul to Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Alaska and Oklahoma during his years as an Army officer and pilot. While Paul served in Korea and Viet Nam, Norma raised her kids primarily at Fort Sill, Okla.



?Upon his return from Viet Nam, Paul was assigned to the Army Command and General Staff School in Leavenworth, Kan. but sadly passed away of a heart attack at age 37.



??In 1967, to be close to family and friends, Norma moved with her children to Broken Bow where she stayed to raise her children.



??Norma was preceded in death by her parents Walter A. Rodocker and Goldie (Driml) Rodocker; brother Lyle Rodocker; husband Lt Col Paul E. Kemp; and daughter State Senator Pam Brown.



She is survived by her son Dan Kemp and his wife, Laurie; grandchildren Paul Brown, Alison Kemp and Danny Kemp; and son-in-law Steve Brown.??



Graveside service will be Saturday, May 4 at 1p.m. at Purdum Cemetery.??



Memorials are suggested to House of Hope Alzheimer's Care in Omaha and Broken Bow VFW Post 3576 Ladies' Auxiliary.?



Heafey-HoffmannDworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Custer County Chief on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary