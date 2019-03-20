Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North Third Street
O'Neill, NE 68763
402-336-2360
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North Third Street
O'Neill, NE 68763
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Biglin's Mortuary - O'Neill
111 North Third Street
O'Neill, NE 68763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kleeb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman John Kleeb


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman John Kleeb Obituary
Funeral services for Norman J. Kleeb, 90, of O'Neill, Neb. will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill with burial in the Paddock Union Cemetery North of O'Neill.  Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.

Norman died Saturday, March 16 at the Country Lane Retirement Village in O'Neill. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation.  Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill is in charge of arrangements. 
 
Norman John Kleeb was born Sept. 14, 1928 to John and Grace (Leck) Kleeb in Custer County. He attended country school at Swiss Valley and Rose Valley in Custer County.  He began farming at a young age and farmed his whole life; first on his home farm in Custer County and later on his father-in-law's farm in Holt County.  He moved to O'Neill in 2016.
 
Oct. 30, 1950 he married Arlene Opal Miller in Butte.  To this union three children were born. Arlene passed away at home on May 13, 1991.  On Jan. 8, 1993 Norman married Karolyn Rae Bartlett in Yankton, S.D.
 
At a young age, Norman made his choice to serve the Lord and was faithful to the end.
 
Norman is survived by his wife Karolyn Kleeb of O'Neill; his daughters Esther Coffman and husband Dick of Hinton, Iowa, and Evelyn Thompson and husband Everett of Page; son Lee Kleeb of Spencer; 10 grandchildren Nicole (Rich) Decker, Rochelle (Guy) Greigg, Bart (Lisa) Coffman, Cheree (Troy) Hehenberger, Anna (Kenneth) Lohmeyer, Melissa (Jon) Dykshorn, Jed Thompson, April (Eric) Behrend, Derrick (Nikki) Kleeb and Luke (Leah) Kleeb; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.  
 
He is preceded in death by his parents; John and (Lillie) Grace Kleeb; his first wife Arlene; daughter-in-law Peggy Kleeb in 2019; grandson Tanner Thompson in 1997; two brothers Alvin (Jane) Kleeb and Leslie (Jackie) Kleeb; and one sister, Elinor Kleeb.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now