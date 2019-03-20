Funeral services for Norman J. Kleeb, 90, of O'Neill, Neb. will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill with burial in the Paddock Union Cemetery North of O'Neill. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.



Norman died Saturday, March 16 at the Country Lane Retirement Village in O'Neill. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation. Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill is in charge of arrangements.



Norman John Kleeb was born Sept. 14, 1928 to John and Grace (Leck) Kleeb in Custer County. He attended country school at Swiss Valley and Rose Valley in Custer County. He began farming at a young age and farmed his whole life; first on his home farm in Custer County and later on his father-in-law's farm in Holt County. He moved to O'Neill in 2016.



Oct. 30, 1950 he married Arlene Opal Miller in Butte. To this union three children were born. Arlene passed away at home on May 13, 1991. On Jan. 8, 1993 Norman married Karolyn Rae Bartlett in Yankton, S.D.



At a young age, Norman made his choice to serve the Lord and was faithful to the end.



Norman is survived by his wife Karolyn Kleeb of O'Neill; his daughters Esther Coffman and husband Dick of Hinton, Iowa, and Evelyn Thompson and husband Everett of Page; son Lee Kleeb of Spencer; 10 grandchildren Nicole (Rich) Decker, Rochelle (Guy) Greigg, Bart (Lisa) Coffman, Cheree (Troy) Hehenberger, Anna (Kenneth) Lohmeyer, Melissa (Jon) Dykshorn, Jed Thompson, April (Eric) Behrend, Derrick (Nikki) Kleeb and Luke (Leah) Kleeb; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; John and (Lillie) Grace Kleeb; his first wife Arlene; daughter-in-law Peggy Kleeb in 2019; grandson Tanner Thompson in 1997; two brothers Alvin (Jane) Kleeb and Leslie (Jackie) Kleeb; and one sister, Elinor Kleeb.