Norman "Rusty" Miller
1931 - 2020
Norman "Rusty" Miller, long time resident of Mason City, Neb. passed away Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 at the Ord Hospital.

Norman was born July 2, 1931 to Hope Ephram and Eliza (Lichtenberger) Miller, the youngest of 12 children.

Norman is survived by his five children James (Mary) of Broken Bow, Dennis of Ansley, Brian (Dulcie) of Arcadia, Neal (Lisa) of Ansley and Sandra of Lynch; one brother Morris of California; 21 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Georgia; son in-law Steven; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Norman always had a smile on his face, never to show anger. (However he could be a prankster, and kind of naughty at times.) He was a blessing to all that knew him.

Graveside service will be Wed., Nov. 25 at the Westerville Cemetery. Masks are required. Iverson Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iverson Memorial Chapel
305 N 10Th Ave
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-2146
