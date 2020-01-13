|
Orrin Edward Hoblyn, 82, of Mason City, Neb. died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home near Mason City.
Orrin was born to Frank and Maude (Nelson) Hoblyn on a farm southwest of Ansley on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1937. He was educated at Harris and Hawk country schools, then attended and graduated from Ansley High School in 1955.
After graduation he worked for Brown and Denesia in Broken Bow doing cement work for a year. Orrin joined the National Guard Reserve in 1956 and served his country for two years.
Orrin wanted to farm his whole life. He would go around the countryside shearing sheep which earned him enough money to buy seed corn for that year's crop. He first rented and farmed land around the Berwyn area, the opportunity came along to rent a farm one and a half miles east of Mason City. After renting the farm for one year he was giving the opportunity to purchase the farm, which he did in 1965 and made his home there for his entire life.
He married Cathie Skala on April 15, 1969 at their home on the farm. Their oldest daughter, Amy Lynn, was born Aug. 17, 1969 and their youngest daughter, Donna Kay, was born May 26, 1974.
In the 80s the couple bought up several parcels of land to expand their operation and ran around 200 head in the cow calf operation. Orrin loved those Hereford cows and calving them out and watching them grow. There were also some ol' black and white cows on the farm for forty years, but he really never liked them, but the dairy helped to make him a living.
In the mid 80s, they won the bid for the rural star route and for 14 months of their two-year contract they carried mail. Orrin would mostly handle do it when the weather was bad.
Orrin also enjoyed hunting, whether it be pheasant hunting with Michigan friends, deer and coyote hunting in Nebraska or elk hunting in Colorado with Ope, Ronnie and Tim, he truly loved to hunt. He also enjoyed trapping. The grandkids called him "Eagle Eye." He taught the grandsons to hunt and trap.
Orrin also enjoyed going to all kinds of auctions, the one auction he enjoyed the most was the Central City Community Auction held on every Thursday night. If there was a good bargain to be had Orrin and Bobby Lucas were always there to get it.
Orrin was a plumber, electrician, mechanic, and a carpenter. He was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything. He was a night owl and could be seen in the fields many a night 'til nearly morning in his John Deere tractor.
Orrin didn't know a stranger and loved a good visit. He had a nickname for everyone. He was a very loving, caring, and patient man. He would always give the gift of his time to everyone. He had an optimistic attitude for life.
He recently made the comment to Cathie that the best thing he ever did was having his children Amy and Donna and grandchildren that he so loved and enjoyed dearly. He had wonderful and fun times with them all. He loved to reminisce and tell them stories about the good old days and joked around a lot.
As Orrin's health declined, he shifted to advice giver instead of being a work horse on the farm, but never considered himself retired. He gave advice and guidance daily on the farm's management. Right before Christmas, Orrin opened his heart and made the most important decision of his life in accepting Christ as his Savior.
Orrin is survived by his wife Cathie Hoblyn of Mason City; daughters Amy Hoblyn of Ansley and Donna (Shain) Hoblyn-Bittner of Mason City; five grandchildren Michael Shoemaker, Joey Hoblyn-Hill and friend Lakota Prentice, Chancey and Jacob Hoblyn-Bittner and Wyatt Hoblyn-Shoemaker; two step-great grandchildren Paiton and Madi Tucker; sister Frances (Calvin) Evans of Ansley; brother Richard Hoblyn of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Orrin was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Rachel and an infant sister.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 16, 2020