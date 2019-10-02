Home

Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Pamela Hickenbottom
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
Pamela Jo "Pam" Hickenbottom


1962 - 2019
Pamela Jo "Pam" Hickenbottom Obituary
Pamela Jo Hickenbottom, 57, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Brookstone View in Broken Bow, Neb.

Pam was born Aug. 17, 1962, to Chuck and Karolyn (Miche) Hickenbottom of Mason City.

Pam graduated from Ansley High School in 1980 and Kearney State College in 1984 with a degree in agriculture business.

Pam was a true delight to anyone who met her and memories of her laughter, kindness, sweet personality and fun nature will remain cherished with those who shared those moments with her.

Survivors include aunt Marilyn and uncle Duane Miller; aunt Bonnie Hickenbottom; uncle Reed Hamilton; aunt Betty Celesky; and many relatives and friends. Pam was also blessed to have the loving care and attention from her second family, the staff at the Brookstone.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Karolyn; brother Pat; and grandparents Robert and Lucille Miche and Mae and Leonard Hickenbottom.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Brookstone View in Broken Bow. Private burial will be at the Ansley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to go to Ansley Fire and Rescue.

A register book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 10, 2019
