Pat McConnell
1951 - 2020
Pat McConnell passed away Sept. 30, 2020 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow, Neb. where he received excellent care.

Pat was born Nov. 28, 1951 to Merle and Deloris McConnell in North Platte. He was the oldest of three children. He grew up on the family farm near Sarben. Pat attended and graduated from high school in Paxton.

Pat spent most of his life working in the irrigation business in Kansas and northern Nebraska. He enjoyed fishing, shooting and hunting geese.

In 2010, Patrick moved to Broken Bow where he met Ruth Cassel. They were married March 25, 2011.

He was preceded in death by his parent, wife Ruth and brother Michael.

A memorial service will be held at the Lillian Church of Christ Friday, oct. 30 at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow. Interment will be at the Westerville cemetery at 2 p.m.

Memorial may be directed to the Lillian Church of Christ which Pat attended.

Iverson Memorial Chapel of Broken Bow is is charge of arrangement. Iverson Memorial Chapel complies with CDC and LBPHD recommendations.

Published in Custer County Chief from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iverson Memorial Chapel
305 N 10Th Ave
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-2146
