|
|
Patrick Downey, 54, of Merna, Neb., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Callaway District Hospital.
Pat was born April 17, 1965 at Broken Bow to James and Joan (Willis) Downey. He graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School in 1983. Pat attended college at UNK for one year and then attended UNL for two years. He earned his Ag certificate and returned home in 1985 to farm the family homestead.
Pat met Donna Rae Lofquist in 1986 and they were married June 17, 1989 at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo. Pat enjoyed hunting, Fantasy Football, grilling, watching his kids in school sports and other activities including showing swine at the County and State Fairs. He loved the New York Jets and farming. Pat farmed and ranched the family homestead for 34 years.
Pat is survived by his wife Donna of Merna; children Jordan (Lacey) Downey of Omaha, Danielle (Todd) Thompson of Anselmo, Julia Downey of Omaha, Victoria Downey of Wichita, Kan. and Elijah Downey of Merna; grandchild Liv Downey; siblings Michael (Jeanne) Downey of Benkelman, Michaela (A.D.) Hunt of Anselmo, Patricia (John) Rivera of North Platte, John Downey of Broken Bow, Robert ( Brenda) Downey of Lincoln and Elizabeth (Joe) Minnick of Camas, Wash.; his father Jim Downey of Merna; and mother-in-law Margaret Lofquist of Mesa, Ariz.
Pat was preceded in death by his mom and grandparents.
Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Interment was in the Dale Catholic Cemetery. A rosary service was Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church with visitation Friday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow 507 p.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Pat Downey Memorial Fund.
Govier Brothers were in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 19, 2019