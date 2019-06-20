Resources More Obituaries for Patrick McGooden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Sam "Pat" McGooden

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Patrick Sam McGooden was born in Benkelman, Neb. on March 3, 1949. His mother had to be pulled into town from the ranch on a horse drawn hay sled because of the blizzard that year. He was the third of four sons born to Bud and Billye (Hester) McGooden.



Pat and his brothers grew up on a ranch 16 miles southwest of Dunning on the Wild Horse Creek. The boys spent their time helping to care for the cattle, haying in the summer and breaking the horses they had raised.



Pat attended high school in Curtis at the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture, which was a boarding school at that time.



Pat got serious about his rodeo career in high school, riding at many Nebraska High School Rodeo Association rodeos. He continued to ride on the college circuit while attending classes in Huntsville, Texas and Lamar, Colo. He then joined the pro circuit and the RCA (now PRCA) Rodeo Cowboys Association and spent many years traveling the United States riding Saddle Broncos.



He settled down and married Georgia Hall and raised three sons Barry, Shane and Casey. He spent many years ranching, training horses and finally practicing as an Equine Dentist.



After semi-retirement, Pat moved to Wymore, Neb. and shared a home with Linda Edwards for 21 years where they rode and drove horses and had fun and exciting adventures.



Pat passed away peacefully at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society on June 16, 2019.



He is survived by three sons Barry and fiancée Julie and her two daughters Kenzie and Tori of Grand Island, Shane and Cori McGooden of Tallahassee, Fla., and Casey and his significant other Becky Fisher; granddaughter Brittany (Derek) Meier of Kearney; great-grandson Steele Meier; and brother Mike (Gloria) McGooden. Pat is also survived by Linda and her sons Chan and Sheena Crooker of Marshfield, Mo. and Jay Holmbeck of Wymore. He was Papa Pat to Chan's daughters Annyston and Allyson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Billye McGooden; brothers Jim McGooden and Roger McGooden; infant niece Monique; and niece Tiffiny.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 29 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Reverend Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Interment of Pat's ashes will be at the Dunning Cemetery in Dunning at a later date.



A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore Friday, June 28 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6-7:30 p.m.



A memorial has been established to the Blaine County Area Community Foundation, the Dunning Cemetery, and the Dunning Junior Rodeo with the funeral home in charge. Sign Pat's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.



