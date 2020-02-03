|
|
Patty Ann Eberle, 72, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by her family at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb.
Patty Ann (Govier) Eberle was born Sept. 27, 1947 to Thomas E. Govier and Anna V. (Hodgen) Govier in Broken Bow, Neb. She attended Broken Bow Public Schools until she was married to James (Ned) Pelster in 1963. They made their home in Broken Bow and later in Denver, Colo. To this union two daughters where born: Sheila and Carolyn.
In 1973 Patty and her girls moved back to Broken Bow and she resided there until the time of her death. Patty worked several jobs but will be remembered most from the time she spent running her business, Stockman's Cafe and managing the Dollar General Store in Broken Bow. She worked tirelessly to support her two daughters who were the light of her life.
In 1987 Patty married Tom Eberle. They were married 32 years and Tom was the love of her life.
Patty will always be remembered for her kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need. She deeply loved Tom and her family.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She spent many hours cooking their favorite meals and attending their school events. She also had a soft spot for animals and took in many a stray over the years. She was famous for her homemade chicken and noodles and she loved planting and tending to her flowers every spring and summer.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anna Govier; sister Joyce Baillie; an infant brother and an infant sister; brother-in-law Larry Baillie; nephew Rodney Baillie; nephew Ronald Baillie; and great-grandson Kellen Charron.
She leaves to mourn her husband Tom Eberle; her children Sheila (Trent) Neal, Carolyn (Tim) Schaaf, Karen (Jeff) Evans, Jim (Kathy) Eberle, Joe (Renee) Eberle and Kristy (Tim) Mason; 15 grandchildren Jake (Kelsey) Stokely, Kyon Neal, Garrett Neal and Brady Schaaf, Ben (Liz) Eberle Dustin (Alisha) Eberle, Wade (Kelly) McVey, Tyler (Jessica) Eberle, Troy (Jamie) Eberle, Logan (Katie) Mason, Katrina (Kyle) Charron, Kaitlyn Mason, Jeff Eberle, Sara (Matt) Baird, and Stefanie (Jason) Gilbreth; and great- grandchildren Callan Stokley, Gatlin Stokley, Cameron Eberle, Aubrey Eberle, Maclin Eberle, McCray Eberle, Jewel Eberle, Carson Eberle, Cooper Eberle, Jackson Eberle, Avery Eberle, Graysen Charron, Charlotte Eberle, Olivia Baird and Hudson Baird.
Memorials are suggested to the Broken Bow Ambulance Service.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery in Broken Bow. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Govier Brothers Mortuary from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 6, 2020