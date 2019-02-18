Home

Paul Hilburn
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Paul R. Hilburn


Paul R. Hilburn Obituary
Paul R. Hilburn, 49, of Broken Bow, Neb. died Feb. 13, 2019 at the Callaway District Hospital.

Paul was born Sept. 27, 1969 in Bandera, Texas to Andy and Eileen (Arreguin) Hilburn. Paul attended school and graduated from Bandera High School.

He also attended college and served in the United States Army. On March 31, 2017, Paul married Christine Mortensen and they made their home in Broken Bow where Paul did construction work.

Paul is survived by his wife Christine Hilburn of Broken Bow; two sons Jeremy Hilburn of Texas and Camron Hilburn of Texas; two daughters Ashli Hilburn of Florida and Morgan Hilburn of Texas; three grandchildren Lily, Bella, and Natalie; two sisters Tanner Whitehead of Lake Falls, Texas and Minnie Whitehead of San Antonio, Texas: and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one brother, and one sister.

Funeral services will be Monday Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Minister Kathy Salts PMA officiating. Burial will be at a later date with inurnment at the Basin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Paul's family. A visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-5 P.M.at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Feb. 21, 2019
