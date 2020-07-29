1/1
Philip L. Kopf
1967 - 2020
Philip L. Kopf, 53 of Buffalo passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.

Phil was born Jan. 20, 1967 in Lexington to Dalen and LaVonne (Knaggs) Kopf.

He graduated with the class of 1985 from Lexington High School.

Phil worked for Larry Mustard, the Snider family, Darr Feedlot and Hal Mustard before he returned to the family farm to ranch and farm.

Phil was united in marriage to Jana Braun on Aug. 13, 1994. The couple was blessed with two children, Jessica and Seth.
Working cattle and farming was Phil's life but his hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing pitch, roping, camping and worrying about the weather.

Phil loved to laugh and loved making people laugh, he was a true "people person." Just ask anyone. If there was ever anyone needing help, he would always say, "Give me a time and a day, and I'll be there."

Phil also loved spending time with his family and friends and most recently his granddaughter, Olivia.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother LaVonne of Buffalo; his wife Jana of Buffalo; one daughter Jessica and husband Nick Mares of Lincoln and their daughter Olivia; one son Seth and his wife Michaela of Buffalo; two brothers Jack and wife Marlea of Lincoln and Fred of Overton; sister-in-law Linda Kopf of Buffalo; his mother and father in-law Al and JoAnn Svajgr of Cozad; sister-in-law Joan and husband Randy Tigges of Carroll, Iowa; brother-in-law Jeff Svajgr of Omaha; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his father Dale; brothers Darrell and Robert; and father-in-law Jerry Braun.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. the First Lutheran Church at Buffalo with Pastor Victor Rasmussen officiating. The service will be streamed on FM 91.1 which will be available near the church.  Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

A book signing will be Thursday, July 30 from 5-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Buffalo.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Oconto Fire Department, First Lutheran Church At Buffalo or to a 4-H scholarship to be established by the family at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.  Share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Jul. 29 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Lutheran Church at Buffalo
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church at Buffalo
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home

10 entries
July 29, 2020
Jessica, So very sorry for the loss of your father. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May memories help you through this tough time. Our prayers are with you.
Jackie & John Barker
Friend
July 29, 2020
Phil was the best - all around good guy, friend, part of our family, someone we loved to visit and be with - successful rancher and businessman, great husband and father. His passing is a tremendous loss to family, neighbors, community - everyone will miss him greatly, but he will live on in our memories, and will be remembered in our prayers. We send a message of hope for peace for his family and friends in the knowledge that we will meet him again in a better place. With deepest sympathy Pat and Mary (Braun) Kluever, Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Patrick Kluever
July 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies to your family and friends. May you find comfort in your memories.
Phil & Lori Lauby
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
My condolences to your family. I remember Phil fondly while we attended school together. He was a good person
Kim Sheldon
Friend
July 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Jana and her family on the loss of Phil. He was a good man and friend.
Rodney Kunard
Friend
July 29, 2020
To the Kopf Family,

I send my deepest sympathies to all of you. Phil was a great neighbor to all us in the Buffalo area. He will be missed. Remember all the good times with Phil, and I hope those wonderful memories help you all heal in this difficult time. Thinking of you all.
Ryan Osborn
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
All of our family sends our heartfelt prayers for you and all your family. God bless you! Sincerely, Randy & Tootie Carroll, Heidi, Brenda, Melissa and Luke and families
Randy and Tootie Carroll
Friend
July 28, 2020
Jana and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of loss. Hold on to all the great memories you have. Jennifer, Ryan, Cole, Ashley & Emily Huss
Jennifer Huss
Family
July 28, 2020
Jana I am so sorry for your loss.My prayers are with you and your family.
Maria
July 28, 2020
Jana, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Please know that I'm praying for your peace and God's comfort.
Bob Norman
