Phil was the best - all around good guy, friend, part of our family, someone we loved to visit and be with - successful rancher and businessman, great husband and father. His passing is a tremendous loss to family, neighbors, community - everyone will miss him greatly, but he will live on in our memories, and will be remembered in our prayers. We send a message of hope for peace for his family and friends in the knowledge that we will meet him again in a better place. With deepest sympathy Pat and Mary (Braun) Kluever, Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Patrick Kluever