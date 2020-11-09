1/1
Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green
1940 - 2020
Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green, 80, of Sargent, Neb. passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anslem Cemetery in Anselmo.

Memorials may be offered to the PEO Organization of Sargent or to St Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 12-5 p.m. with Rosary service at 5 p.m. at Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

An online guest book for words of encouragement or remembrance may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.

Phyllis was born July 3, 1940 in Broken Bow to Charles and Winona (Sauders) Peirson. She grew up near Dunning.

She married Dale Green on March 2, 1957 in Anselmo. Dale and Phyllis farmed and ranched in Custer County.

Phyllis loved spending time with family, playing cards, cheering for the Huskers and socializing with friends.  She enjoyed cooking for loved ones and strangers, because no one was a stranger by the end of the meal.  Her immense love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was always felt and never doubted.  

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Winona Peirson; husband Dale Green; and grandson Joshua Green. 

Phyllis is survived by sister Winifred (Winnie) Drugsvold; children Patricia (Greg) Kallhoff of Yutan, Connie (Greg) Griebel of North Platte, Chuck Green of Denver, Colo. and Amy (Jake) Kleeb of Clarks; grandchildren Natalie (Lance) Wang, Eric Kallhoff, Lisa Kallhoff of Omaha, Andrea (Mark) McTaggart of Lincoln, Travis Griebel of North Platte, Brandy (Gerard) Ritz McGowen of Phoenix, Ariz., Sawyer Ritz of Phoenix, Ariz. and Cody Green of Denver, Colo.; niece Teri Lee of San Francisco, Calif.; great-grandchildren Quinn Griebel, Paxton Wang, Penelope McTaggart and Declan McTaggart.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Phyllis will be greatly missed by all who loved her. May God wrap his arms around the families at this difficult time.
Crystal Collins - Erwin
Friend
