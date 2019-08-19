|
|
Phyllis May Saner, 81, of Dunning, Neb., passed away, Aug. 16, 2019 at her home, on the ranch, near Dunning after a short battle with cancer.
Phyllis May (Collier) Saner was born on May 19, 1938 at Arnold to Laurence and Irene (Schmidt) Collier.
Phyllis attended school at Dunning and graduated with the class of 1955 as Valedictorian of her class.
Phyllis earned her teaching certificate at Kearney State College in one summer. In 1955-56, she taught at her first school, Cottonwood. The next year, she taught at Hardscrabble School. Phyllis drove the school bus for many years.
Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Saner, on Aug. 12, 1956. They lived on the Vesta Saner Ranch, and then moved to the Twin Valley Angus ranch in 1957 where Phyllis resided until her death.
Phyllis worked beside Dwight, raising cattle and milking cows, as well as helping in the farrow-to-finish swine operation. She had a deep love for gardening, and not only did she love her flowers, but she also had a deep love for all animals. From llamas to turkeys, she raised them all.
Phyllis was very active in 4-H, where she and Dwight's kids won numerous championships at state fair. Additionally, she was active in showing horses in 4-H and was a 4-H horse leader for 20 years. Phyllis did a lot of judging for 4-H as well. Phyllis took her children to various national shows, including the Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben, American Angus Centennial Junior Show at Kansas City, the National Angus Show in Fort Worth, Texas, and the National Junior Angus Show in Omaha.
Phyllis also loved spending the winter months at her home in Yuma, Ariz. and the last three summers spending time with her family at her lake house near the Calamus Reservoir.
Phyllis loved music. Phyllis started playing the accordion at the age of 12. She and Dwight played for many birthdays and anniversaries. She played the keyboard and he played the guitar. Phyllis played the accordion as a member of the band "The Shamrocks" for 15 years.
Not only was her love for playing, but also for dancing. She never missed a beat on the dance floor. Phyllis also played music for her church, where she was an active, faithful member.
Phyllis is survived by sons Randy and Patti (Bender) Saner of North Platte, Kurt and Jeanine (Pelster) of Dunning and Troy Saner of Dunning; daughter Cindy Neben of Dunning; foster son Austin Furrow of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and her therapy cat Heba.
She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren Phillip (Jessie) Saner, Matthew Saner, Chris (Sarah) Saner, Dawn (Jared) Schemper, Dallas (Jess) Wyckoff, Rusty Wyckoff, Dustin Wyckoff, Jessica (James) McHargue, Delten (Alyson) Saner, Wade Saner, Shelby (Kolby) Hamilton, and Peyton Saner; her 11 great-grandchildren Freya Saner, Sierra, Samantha, Sabrina, Sophia, and Sawyer Schemper, Justin and Havanna Wyckoff, Katelyn McHargue, Elliot and Lincoln Saner; brother Larry Collier; sisters-in-law Barb Collier and Marlene (Junior) Milleson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight; her parents Laurence and Irene Collier; brother Allen Collier; in-laws Vesta and Dorothy Saner; and nephew Byron Milleson.
Memorials are suggested to Blaine County Community Foundation and the Sandhills Heritage Museum.
Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Open Bible Church in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering, officiating. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation will be the night before the services, 6-8 p.m. at the Open Bible Church.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Aug. 22, 2019