Print Richard Zutavern was born Jan. 5, 1992 to John and Charla (Kalina) Zutavern in Broken Bow, Neb. He went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 28 in North Platte.
He was an especially happy child, adventurous, very creative and wore a constant smile. Declaring preschool too boring, he dropped out and enjoyed accompanying his dad on ranch work. Print attended Sandhills Elementary School until his family moved to Broken Bow in 2001, where he entered 4th grade. Initially that transition was difficult for him, but he soon made lifelong friends and his keen interest in shooting sports began. During his high school years, he kept busy competing in shooting sports, taking a particular liking to sporting clays.
Graduating from Broken Bow High School a semester early, he enrolled in Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., on a shooting scholarship. He shot two seasons with that team before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas. Print was an NRA collegiate all-American, a four-time National Sporting Clay's Association All-American and won two collegiate team national championships.
After his faith and family, ranching in the Sandhills was Print's ultimate passion. In 2013 he left college to ranch full-time with his dad. Print had a strong commitment to his family's ranching heritage and loved raising cattle and caring for the land. Always looking for ways to innovate and improve, Print helped the ranch evolve and expand, even fulfilling his dream of raising a herd of mini highlander cattle which he sold across the country.
Since his diagnosis of Bipolar I at the age of 21, Print strived to manage his mental illness with his family's love and support. He fearlessly shared his experiences and struggles with that disease with those closest to him. Print's faith and trust in the Lord Jesus also matured during that time.
In the spring of 2015, he met the love of his life, Kate Johnson, and they were married Dec. 29 of that year. The couple had two children, Oakley and John, and were dedicated to raising their family to follow the teachings of Jesus.
He is survived by his wife Kate Elizabeth and their children Oakley Jayne and John Moses; parents John and Charla Zutavern; sister Kalina (Zutavern) Baird, her husband Aaron and their daughters Etta and Alma; and grandparents Marcena Zutavern and Larry and Glenda Kalina. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Zutavern.
Print's sense of humor and extraordinary love of life was admired by many. He is missed by his family and friends near and far, and his contagious smile will never be forgotten.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow. A visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church with family greeting friends 5-6:30 p.m.at the church.
Govier Brothers are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 5, 2020