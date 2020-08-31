1/1
Ray Allan Frosh
1934 - 2020
Ray Allan Frosh, 86, of Gothenburg, Neb., passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Ray was born April 16, 1934 to Fred and Lenore (DeWitt) Frosh on his parent's farm in rural northeast Lincoln County.

Ray worked on the farm, milking cows. When his parents retired, he moved with them to Gothenburg.

He joined the American Lutheran Church and was baptized. He mowed lawns and cleaned houses. He was known as "Smiley" to the Gothenburg residents.

Ray moved to Off Broadway in Broken Bow in 2002, later moved to Golden Living in Broken Bow and then to Emerald Care in Cozad.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lenore (DeWitt) Frosh; brothers Lloyd, Beryl and George Frosh; sisters Lucille Lucerno, Margie (Dan) Grafton and Lois (Leon) Clevenger; and brother-in-law John L. Johnson.

Ray is survived by three sisters Louella (Curt) Connolly, Ruth (Larry) Ross and Betty Johnson; two sisters-in-law Gayle Frosh, and Kathy Frosh; many special nephews and nieces; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Graveside service with burial will be Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Arnold Cemetery at Arnold with Rev. Ben Eickhoff officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Hospice or donors choice.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold.

Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold/Mullen Funeral Home

