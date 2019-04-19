Reba Amm, 77, of Litchfield, Neb. and formerly of Custer County, died April 17, 2019 at the St. Luke's Care Home in Kearney.



Funeral services will be Monday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. A visitation will be Sunday, April 21, 2-5 p.m. at Govier Brothers and 6-7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Callaway EMT's, The Children's Christmas Fund c/o the Custer County Foundation or the .



Reba Darlene Amm was born Feb. 8, 1942 at Broken Bow to Lyle and Georgia (Cox) Cliffton. Reba's mother and father divorced. Georgia later married Joe Ryan.



Reba graduated from Mason City High School in 1960. Reba loved school. She read every book in the library including the encyclopedias.



After high school, Reba worked for a short time at Becton Dickinson in Broken Bow, where she met Duane Amm. They were married on May 29, 1961 at Mason City. Reba and Duane made their home near Callaway.



For several years Reba stayed home to raise their four kids. She later worked at the City Café in Broken Bow and retired from the Callaway Market. In her spare time, she sold Avon and was active in the Neighborhood Club. She loved the color purple, purses and shoes, her cat Mr. C, birds, pigs and food - especially fried chicken.



Reba is survived by her daughters Denise (Jeff) Poland of Kearney and Darlene (Todd) Wardyn of Litchfield; her son Daryl Amm of Kearney; ten grandchildren Lisa (Robert) Dashner, Ashley (Spencer) Ruble, Jacob Poland, Claire Poland, Joel Poland, Creighton Amm, Ethan Amm, Alivia (Brody) Focken, Nicole Wardyn and Nathan Wardyn; four great-grandchildren (and two on the way); Ryan Poland, Callum Dashner, Kora Ruble, and Vance Ruble; her sister Judy Zimmer of Mason City; brother Jim Cliffton of Springfield, Mo.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dean and Gaylene Amm of Oconto; half-sisters Kay Michalski of Omaha, Barb Kerwin of Bennington and Lynette Whitley of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane; and her daughter Deann. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary