Rex A. McCullough, 88, died April 25, 2019 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, Neb.



Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Berean Church City Campus, 604 South H Street in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery with Military Honors.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Berean Church City Campus in Broken Bow.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.



Rex Ardel McCullough was born July 12, 1930 to David and Chloe McCullough in a sod house south of Berwyn, the youngest of nine children.



Rex attended Fairview School thru 8th grade. He developed a love of horses early in his life as he learned to work a team of horses when he was five years old.



He graded roads for 50 cents a time.



Rex moved to Colorado in 1947 where he met and married Ellen Houston in 1950. In 1952 he joined the United States Marine Corp where he served at Camp Pendleton Calif. When discharged they moved back to the Hillrose, Colo. area until 1956 when they moved back south of Berwyn to the "Bennett " place.



Rex and Ellen had five children - Rex Jr, Barbara, Cheryl, Joleen and Rachel.



Rex loved to train horses and compete in horse shows with Dolly and Sox. He was a member of the Muddy Creek Horse Club. He helped start the Happy Hollow 4-H Club teaching youth to ride and care for their animals.



In 1980, Rex and Ellen moved back to the Hillrose area and later divorced.



Rex married Laverna Potts they made their home in Ft Morgan area where he worked for several farmers.



In 2015, due to failing health Rex moved to the Grand Island Veterans Home and in January got to move into the brand-new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney where he resided until his death.



Rex is survived by his daughters Rachel (Guy) Bitz of Ravenna, Joleen Schneider of Ft Collins, Colo., Cheri Hilton of Kearney and Barbara (Tom) Strombeck of Westville, Okla.; sister Alma Kaps of Miller; sister-in-law Shirley McCullough of Broken Bow; grandchildren Amanda Berry, Jesse Hilton, Danie Hilton, Kylee Derr, Caitlin Derr, Cory Schnieder, Jamie Buckner, Victoria Bitz, Bailey Bitz, and Guy Bitz II; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Rex was preceded in death by his wife Laverna; son Rex Jr.; parents; stepmother Margaretha; brothers Wesley and Alfred; sisters Marie Keys, Gertrude Pirnie, Margaret Mitchel, Hilda McCulley, Vesta Eloe and Faye McCulley; and his first wife Ellen.



Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Fund, Kearney. Published in Custer County Chief on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary