Richard D. Hardesty
1946 - 2020
There will be a celebration of life for Richard Hardesty on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at his daughter Debra's house.

Richard D. Hardesty, 74, of Sargent, Neb., passed away in his home on Aug. 12, 2020. Richard was born on July 14, 1946 in Salina, Kan. to Archie and Loretta (Seltzer) Hardesty.

In 1967 Richard married Shirley (Lingo-Hardesty) Sewill and out of that union, they had three children. They divorced in 1985 and after that he mainly focused on work.

Richard was a hard working man who spent most of his life working on the railroad until he retired, then he spent the remainder of his life in Sargent where his daughter and grandkids resided, who he loved.

Richard had a very outspoken personality, but when it came to family he treasured them. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Richard is survived by his children Debra Moore of Sargent, Daniel and wife Amy Hardesty of Comstock and Gary Hardesty of Colorado; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Larry and wife Shirley Hardesty of Manhattan Kan.; sister Rose and husband Ernie Epler of Wichita, Kan.; and other family and friends.

Richard was preceeded in death by his parents; brother James Hardesty; and brother-in-law Hubert Moore, Jr.

Burial will be at a later date.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

2 entries
August 15, 2020
I am richard's sister and I will miss him dearly. I love you.
rose epler
Sister
August 14, 2020
richard has a brother and a sister larry hardesty manhattan ks rose epler of wichital ks was proceded in death by james hardesty oct 19 th salina ks a brother
larry Hardesty
Brother
