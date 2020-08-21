There will be a celebration of life for Richard Hardesty on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at his daughter Debra's house.



Richard D. Hardesty, 74, of Sargent, Neb., passed away in his home on Aug. 12, 2020. Richard was born on July 14, 1946 in Salina, Kan. to Archie and Loretta (Seltzer) Hardesty.



In 1967 Richard married Shirley (Lingo-Hardesty) Sewill and out of that union, they had three children. They divorced in 1985 and after that he mainly focused on work.



Richard was a hard working man who spent most of his life working on the railroad until he retired, then he spent the remainder of his life in Sargent where his daughter and grandkids resided, who he loved.



Richard had a very outspoken personality, but when it came to family he treasured them. He was loved and will be greatly missed.



Richard is survived by his children Debra Moore of Sargent, Daniel and wife Amy Hardesty of Comstock and Gary Hardesty of Colorado; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Larry and wife Shirley Hardesty of Manhattan Kan.; sister Rose and husband Ernie Epler of Wichita, Kan.; and other family and friends.



Richard was preceeded in death by his parents; brother James Hardesty; and brother-in-law Hubert Moore, Jr.



Burial will be at a later date.

