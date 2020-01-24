|
Richard Duane Fink was born Sept. 27, 1932 in Broken Bow, Neb. to Arnold and Frances Robson Fink. His sister, Beverly, joined the family two years later.
Dick lived on the C.G. Fink ranch northwest of Elsmere until 1941 when on his ninth birthday his family moved further up Goose Creek to the ranch previously owned by his uncle, Arthur Fink.
He attended both North and South Cherry County District 101 for elementary school after which he attended Purdum High School two years. When it was time for Beverly to go to high school, his father would fly the two of them to Broken Bow.
Dick graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1950 and worked on the family ranch for two years. As a boy, he helped his father on the ranch.
Dick enjoyed playing baseball on the Purdum town team, Jr. Legion, and in the Army. Building model airplanes and reading were also favorite pastimes. Dick attended Colorado State University.
In 1954, he was drafted and went into the Army for two years. He was assigned to a Nike Guided Missile launcher section and radar section serving in El Paso, Texas (White Sands) and Valley Forge, Pa.
After his honorable discharge, Dick returned to Colorado State until transferring to Wichita City University where he later joined Boeing International as an aeronautical engineer. His career also included stints with McDonald-Douglas and Rockwell International in Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Seattle.
Among the important projects Dick worked on in the aeronautics industry were designing bombing guidance and configuration, avionics installation, cruise missiles, AV-V8 (a vertical take-off and landing airplane), the B-1, F15 Fighter and the B2 Stealth Bomber.
In 2002, Dick retired to Grand Island where he enjoyed attending family activities and holidays. He enjoyed computer technology, accounting, birdwatching, photography, collecting coins, playing cards, bowling, rodeos, woodworking and putting puzzles together. His love of baseball continued throughout his life.
Living in his own home was a desire of his that was fulfilled until shortly before his death in Grand Island on Jan. 17, 2020.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother-in-law Shorty Scheer; and great-nephew Seth Coffman.
He is survived by his sister Beverly Scheer of Broken Bow; nephews Gary Scheer of Willows, Calif., Kevin (Pamela) Scheer of Elsmere, Bryan (Pamela) Scheer of Oakdale, Calif. and niece Melanie (Mic) Coffman of Halsey; great-nephews and great-nieces; a host of cousins; and caretaker and family friend, Suzy Rainforth of Doniphan.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Interment in the Purdum Cemetery with Military Honors at 3 p.m. in Purdum. Memorial gifts may be made to the Purdum Cemetery. A visitation will be Saturday, January 25 from 11:30 a.m. to service time at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 25, 2020