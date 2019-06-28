|
Richard Elsworth Dutton passed away June 20, 2019.
He was born March 2, 1938 in New Helena, Neb. to the late Renold E. and Sarah L. Dutton. He was baptized at seven years old in the river at Milburn.
He graduated in 1955 from Anselmo High School and then moved to Colorado in 1956 with his wife, Sharon Davolt. To this union three children were born - Bradley, Denise and James. They resided in Littleton and Ft. Collins until they divorced.
Richard married Marilyn Haumont in 1979.They lived in Loveland until his death. He enjoyed his family very much. Marilyn and Richard had a happy marriage of 39 years.
Published in Custer County Chief on July 4, 2019