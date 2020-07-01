Hastings resident Richard Johnson "Ric" Stone Jr., 65, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Neb.
Ric was born May 31, 1955 in Lincoln to Richard Johnson Stone Sr. and Mary E. (Armour) Stone. He graduated from Sargent High School in Sargent in 1972 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1977.
Ric married Cenciana Meteolechol on Sept. 10, 1994 at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Ric worked as a recreational therapist at Hastings Regional Center, Good Samaritan Village, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Martin Luther Homes and Opportunity House, and also worked for a time at Wal-Mart. He attended First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Ric was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving Ric are his wife Cenciana Stone of Hastings; children Shelby Stone of Hastings and Trevor Stone of Lincoln; sister Debi (Wayne) Garrison of Lincoln; nieces Emily (Tyron) Garrison-Lenz and Gabriel (Jason) Bargen; and nephew Nicholas (Richelle) Garrison.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth ?Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.