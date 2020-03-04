Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mohatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Mohatt


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Mohatt Obituary
Richard Lee Mohatt was born July 26, 1947 in Omaha, Neb. and passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 72 in Bossier City, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Ruth Mohatt of Merna.

Richard is survived by the mother of his two children Charlene Modica; son David Dean Mohatt and wife Maria of Cowarts, Ala. and daughter Stephanie deCalongne and husband Raymond of Benton, La.; grandchildren David Jett and Ryder Daniel deCalongne; sisters Margie Moore and husband Glenn of Omaha and Patricia Bell and husband Steve of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and his beloved dog.

The family finds comfort in the words of the apostle Paul "that there is going to be a resurrection" (Acts 24:15).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929 or a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -