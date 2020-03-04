|
|
Richard Lee Mohatt was born July 26, 1947 in Omaha, Neb. and passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 72 in Bossier City, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Ruth Mohatt of Merna.
Richard is survived by the mother of his two children Charlene Modica; son David Dean Mohatt and wife Maria of Cowarts, Ala. and daughter Stephanie deCalongne and husband Raymond of Benton, La.; grandchildren David Jett and Ryder Daniel deCalongne; sisters Margie Moore and husband Glenn of Omaha and Patricia Bell and husband Steve of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and his beloved dog.
The family finds comfort in the words of the apostle Paul "that there is going to be a resurrection" (Acts 24:15).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929 or a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 12, 2020