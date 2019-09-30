|
Rick J. Fisher of Cheyenne, Wyo. died Sept. 24, 2019.
He was born May 5, 1949 in Broken Bow, Neb. to Dick and Micky Fisher who are deceased.
He married Nancy Paxton in 1968 and together they had one child, Shannon. They later divorced.
He married Dianna L. Swartwood Feb. 25, 1988 in Elm Creek. She preceded him in death Feb. 24, 2002 after having a long battle with colon cancer which is why they moved from North Platte to Cheyenne in 1999.
Dianna was an employee of the Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years having to take disability retirement; Rick also retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after being a conductor for 40 years.
Rick was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club, Union Pacific Employees Club, and was involved in other various organizations.
Rick is survived by his daughter Shannon R. Burchett, of Dixon, Mo.; grandchildren Amanda and Kyle Harper of Shawnee, Kan. Shannon's husband Patrick and all of his family; all of Rick's cousins and families; all of the Swartwood families; and his special friend Linda Bogart and all of her family.
Rick and his mom enjoyed life to the fullest. How both of them loved to give themselves in so many ways to their family, friends, and charities.
Memorial services will be Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive, Cheyenne, Wyo., with Rev. Laura Rainwater officiating.
Gravesite service at Lakeview Cemetery will follow and an after-service reception will be provided at Grace United Methodist Church. Cremation has been placed under the care of Rolla Cremation and Memorial of Rolla, Mo.
Funeral services will be provided by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home of Cheyenne, Wyo. Condolences may be made at www.wrcfuneral.com.
Those who wish may make contributions to the David Hospice Center, 600 Sycamore Rd., Cheyenne, WY, 82009; the ; or Grace Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Dr., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
To my daughter…I love you Shannon. I have been so proud of you all these years. May you feel me looking over your shoulder in your daily travels of life now that I'm in Heaven.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 3, 2019