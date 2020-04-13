|
|
Riggin Scott Anderson, 20, was born March 19, 2000 in Broken Bow, Neb. to Kevin and Jody and older brother Kale. He was joined in birth with twin brother Ridge. Riggin died April 9, 2020.
At a very young age Riggin became extremely busy and interested in motors and anything that ran, his favorite thing then, a vacuum cleaner. He and his brother were always doing something, no rock left unturned in this little town.
Riggin's love of motors evolved to bigger things like the diesel pick up he drove and the surf boat he, Ridge and friends loved to spend time in at Lake McConaughy. A huge outdoorsman he was, hunting many things throughout the year.
Riggin was a very hard worker and was never one to just sit and do nothing. He had hardworking hands but a very soft heart and gave the best hugs you could ever get. He loved the McGinns as though they were family. He spent a lot of his working hours out at the Rifle Valley Ranch. He enjoyed the cattle, rolling hills and the smell of fresh cut hay.
Riggin had a smile and laugh that you can never forget. He had a very special young lady in his life, Avery, whom he adored. They shared a home and the enjoyment of their two dogs Charlie and Riley. Riggin and Avery had so many things in common it is crazy, as though they were just meant to be together. They were a joy to see grow and love life.
Although his life was cut way too short, this kid made the most of it and one can say he had a "Good Run! " ONE OF A KIND!
He is survived by his parents Kevin and Jody; brothers Kale (Gretchen and niece Berkley) and Ridge (special friend Logan); girlfriend Avery Atkins; grandparents Jerry and Dolly Grause; grandpa Steve Anderson; Uncle Corey (Tiff, Kutter and Grace) Anderson; and Aunt Tiff (Kalon Jaxon and Hays) Fancher; He was preceeded in death by his grandmother Marilyn Anderson
Funeral services will be Monday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Sandhills High School in Dunning with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be in the Dunning Cemetery in Dunning.
A viewing will be Monday, April 13, 9 a.m. to noon at Sandhills High School.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Sandhills/Thedford High School Football and Weight Room.
An online register book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com and watch the video tribute in Riggin's honor.
The services will be live streamed on the Sandhills Public School YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxVh4Tzo26dYMXpOseEhp2w/live
Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. Govier Brothers Mortuary wants to remind people that no more than 10 people will be allowed in the school at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend a viewing based on the best interest of their health and that of the community.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 16, 2020