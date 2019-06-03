Robert "Bud" Dale Johnson, 88, of Lincoln, Neb. passed away May 27, 2019 at the Savanna House Assisted Living in Gilbert, Ariz.



Bud was born May 20, 1931 in Merna at home to Floyd and Anna Opal (Small) Johnson. He grew up in the Merna area and graduated from Merna High School. Shortly after graduation Bud took over the family farm and ranch and the care of his mother.



Bud served in the Army from April 13, 1952 to April 6, 1955. He was stationed in Anchorage, Ala.



On Sept. 3, 1954 Bud married Joanne McDuffee. To this union three children where born - sons Dale and Don and daughter Linda Jo.



Bud was a member of the United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge and American Legion. He loved animals and family. Family was his number one priority. He enjoyed playing in high school athletics. He acquired many awards, honors, and school records. He later enjoyed playing golf and pool. Bud and Joanne moved to Arizona in their mid 50s. He loved doing anything with family and had an infectious joyful laugh and smile.



Throughout the years Bud and Joanne lived in Merna, Broken Bow, Mesa, Ariz., Lincoln and Gilbert, Ariz.



Bud was preceded in death by his parents,Floyd and Opal Johnson of Merna; son Dale Johnson of Merna; brothers Irwin Johnson of Grand Island, Vernon Johnson of Dunning and Douglas Johnson of Longview, Wash.; sisters Evelyn Hostick of Merna, RuthAnna Martin of Purdum, Patty Seeley of Halsey and Norma Ellingson of Hastings.



Bud is survived by his wife Joanne of Gilbert, Ariz.; son Don and Kathy Oneth of Lincoln; daughter Linda Jo Dickinson of Lincoln; grandsons Mickey Dickinson of Lincoln and Jackson Dickinson of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday June 4 at 1-8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery with military rites.



Published in Custer County Chief on June 6, 2019