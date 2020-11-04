Robert Donald Pierce, 94, died Oct.30, 2020 at his home in Sumner, Neb. after a short illness.
Robert, better known as Bob, was born March 5, 1926 in Sumner to Jesse and Grace (Lahm) Pierce. Twelve days after his birth, his mother died from complications. Before her death, she and Jesse made the heart-wrenching decision to ask her sister, Mary, to raise the baby as her own. She and her husband, Ralph Scoville provided a loving home and seven younger sisters and brothers for Bob. Jesse later married Lucille (Linville) and they gave Bob two half-brothers.
Bob grew up in Sumner, attending the Sumner school all twelve years, and graduating in 1943. He worked on the Paul Porath farm for a short time and then took a job at the Fees Service Station in Eddyville until 1944 when he entered the US Army at the age of 18.
Shortly after basic training, he was shipped overseas. After 40 days on the ocean, he landed on Leyte Island where he was assigned to the Americal Infantry Division, which was in combat on Cebu Island. Bob celebrated his 19th birthday in a foxhole on Leyte Island and spent 89 days in combat as an Infantry Rifleman serving as platoon runner/radio man.
After Cebu, the Americal division went into amphibious training in preparation for invading the mainland of Japan. While Bob was enroute to Japan, the atomic bombs were dropped and the war ended. Bob returned home in October 1946 and was discharged in November. He was deeply impacted by WWII and felt honored to be a veteran and to be part of the "Greatest Generation."
On June 4, 1948 Bob married Marjorie Newquist who lived on a farm just west of Sumner.
He worked for Scoville Oil Company for six years and then farmed with his father-in-law. In 1958, he became the Postmaster in Sumner and served as Postmaster until his retirement in 1989. During his tenure as Postmaster, and until his death, he continued to farm. Even at the age of 94 he enjoyed checking the cows and breaking the ice for them in the winter.
Bob and Marj attended the Evangelical Free Church, which later became the United Church of Sumner, where they served in many different capacities. Bob enjoyed living in Sumner and was active in many aspects of community life. He belonged to the American Legion and the Commercial Club; he served on the School board and was a member of the Board for the Dawson County Transit Bus. Bob was a charter member of the Sumner Rescue Unit and served there for many years.
Bob never knew a stranger and will always remain very much alive in the memories of those who loved and respected him.
He leaves to treasure his memory six children Margene (Russ) Bauer of Amherst, Richard (Janna) Pierce of Miller, Ronald (Brenda) Pierce of Sumner, Marilyn (Lynn) Crouse of Hutchinson, Kan.S, Marianne Pierce of Holdrege and, Randall (Jean) Pierce of Sumner; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister; four brothers and their spouses; two sisters-in-law; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother; his beloved wife Marjorie; one grandson; one sister; three brothers; five sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at the United Church Of Sumner with Pastor Ken Hutson and Pastor Tom Macy officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Interment with Military Honors will be in the Sumner Cemetery at Sumner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Sumner Rescue Unit, United Church of Sumner, Sumner American Legion Post 41, or KJLT Radio Station in North Platte.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com