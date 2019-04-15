Robert H. Walker, Jr., 87, of Kearney, Nebraska, and formerly of Custer County died Friday, April 12, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Callaway with Pastors Shannon Williams and Jerry Schwarz officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary with family present 6-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday morning 9 a.m. until service time at the United Methodist Church in Callaway.



Memorials are suggested to the VFW Post 3576 or the Callaway United Methodist Church.



Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.



Bob (Robert) was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Broken Bow to Robert Sr. and Laura (Brown) Walker. He grew up and attended rural Custer County Schools and then went on to Broken Bow High School graduating with the Class of 1949. After graduation he joined the National Guard Unit in Broken Bow and helped his parents with farming and worked for other area famers as well..



In 1951 he joined the United States Navy and started his 22 year naval career, retiring as a Master Chief in 1973. Bob was a Korean War Veteran and was able to go on one of the Korean War Veterans flights and was so very proud of his military career.



He was united in marriage to M. Virginia Chilewski on October 25, 1953. To this union five children were born - Karen, Kathy, Robert III, Kelli and Kori. The family made their home wherever the Navy sent them.



Upon retirement from the Navy they moved to Wellsville, Kan. where Bob was an electrician. When Bob's father passed in 1975 they moved the family to Broken Bow and he joined his brother in farming and ranching, his true love!



Upon retirement from farming Bob became a crop adjuster and left the profession when his health started failing forcing him to really retire this time.



Bob accepted the Lord as his Savior and was baptized while living in Tennessee and raised his children in the faith. Bob was a member of the Callaway United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 3576.



His greatest joys in life were family holidays and birthdays, it was important for everyone to be there! But most important was following his grandchildren in all their school and sporting activities. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife M. Virginia Walker; daughters Karen (Mark) Myers of Merna, Kathy (Dennis) Anderson of Portland, Texas, Kelli (Alan) Estergard of Callaway and Kori (Scott) Quarles of Tonganoxie, Kan.; grandchildren Codi (Chad) Kreutzer, Stephanie (Heath) Paulsen, Melissa (Jesse) Pandorf, Robert (Brittany) Myers, Ashley Anderson and Matthew (Angela) Markham; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill, Arthur and Dave of Burwell and Dan of Oceanside, Calif.; sisters Leona Cossart of Belleville, Kansas, Donna Seeger of Sebring, Fla, Linda Walker of Burwell, Sharon Ohmberger of Burwell and Beverly Mattingly of Branson, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son Bobby; sister Bonnie Whiley; brothers Donald and Leonard; and nephew Jody Whiley.