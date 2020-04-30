|
Robert Joseph "Bob" Lepant, 58, of Grand Island, Neb., passed away at his home Monday, April 27, 2020 with his family at his side.
There will be a private celebration of life service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. However, family and friends are welcome to participate in the virtual service which will be live streamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Reverend Carl Eliason will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Bob was born Feb. 2, 1962, in Broken Bow, the son of James and Kathryn (Kelly) Lepant. He grew up and attended school in Broken Bow, graduating with the class of 1981.
On Jan. 23, 1988, he married Vicki Meade. Bob was a Meat Market Manager working for Nash Finch for many years and then self-employed as a Little Debbie Snack Cake Distributor with McKee Foods for the last seventeen years.
Bob attended Peace Lutheran Church and taught his kids by example to love the Lord and put God first in their lives. His family always came first and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially camping. He also really enjoyed spending time outdoors with his dog, Harley. He taught his kids to do the things he loved to do which was riding four-wheelers and motorcycles and passed his love of fishing on to his son.
Those who cherish Bob's memory include his wife Vicki; daughter and son Carrie and Nick; parents Jim and Katy Lepant of Broken Bow; sister Lori (Randy) Blakeman; his nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Michael James Lepant.
Published in Custer County Chief on May 7, 2020