Robert "Bob" L. Childers, 81, of Stapleton, Neb. died Jan. 22, 2020 at the Denver Health Hospital in Denver.
Funeral services will be Wednesday Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. Central Time at the Seneca Auditorium with Eldon Starr officiating. Burial will be in the Seneca Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Stapleton Fire Department, Mullen Fire Department or the Thedford Fire Department.
A visitation will be Tuesday Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow and Wednesday morning 9 a.m. Central Time until service time at the Seneca Auditorium. Words of remembrance and encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Robert Lee Childers was born June 2, 1938 at Valentine to Amos Robert and Mary Elizabeth (McMurtrey) Childers. The family lived on a ranch south of Nenzel.
Bob attended school at Curtis. In 1953 the family moved to Ansley and Bob graduated from Ansley High School in 1955. Bob served in the US Army Oct. 17, 1961 to Aug. 22, 1963.
Jan. 24, 1968 he married Susan Quick. They ranched North of Mullen, then south of Seneca.
Bob and Susan raised a lot of hogs. They actually paid for the ranch by raising pigs.
Bob enjoyed his dogs and horses. Everywhere he and Susan went, their dogs went, too.
He enjoyed jumping horses and driving them with a buggy. Bob would haul Santa around at Christmas time with his team and buggy. He also enjoyed taking the team and buggy to area parades.
Bob liked to attend the area athletic events. He would go to watch family members and neighbor kids.
Bob is survived by his brother David (Karen) Childers of Ansley; brothers-in-law Jerry Shelbourn and Tom (Michelle) Quick; four nephews; two nieces and other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mitzi; and his wife Susan in 2019.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 30, 2020