Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Robert Holm
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mason City, NE
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Mason City, NE
Robert Raymond "Bob" Holm


1930 - 2019
Robert Raymond "Bob" Holm Obituary
Robert Raymond "Bob" Holm, 88, of Mason City, Neb., died peacefully at his home south of Mason City, surrounded by family on Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born July 10, 1930, on the family farm south of Mason City to Raymond (Ray) H. Holm and Helen (Marie) Dickerson Holm.

Bob attended Beechville Rural School and graduated in 1948 from Mason City High School. He served in the United States Marines from 1952-54 with tours in Puerto Rico and Japan before returning home to farm with his dad

On April 28, 1957 he married Sarah (Ann) Lamb at Mason City Baptist Church. He and Ann were blessed with six children: Peggy, Marilyn, Sharon, Patty, Paula and James (Jim). On April 28, 2017, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
 
He was very proud of the Hereford herd that he and his son, Jim, built, winning several special awards and topping the Hereford heifer market in the U.S.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents (Ray and Marie) and in-laws (Clarence and Sarah Lamb); siblings Janiece Cotner and Kenneth Holm; his sister-in-law Barbara Holm; and brothers-in-law Orvin Cox, BJ Cotner, Chet Lamb, Kenneth Paul Lamb, Bob (Sam) Simonson and Orel Coffman.

He is survived in life by his wife Ann; his six children and their families Peggy and Al Meier, Craig and Elizabeth of Deshler, Marilyn Holm of Clam Gulch, Ark., Sharon and Glen Diener and Sarah, Caleb and Joshua of Hillsboro, Kan., and Patty and Randy Kaslon and Stacey and Tim of Holdrege, Paula and Steve DeFreece and Schyler, Gabe and Jon of Tecumseh, and Jim and Tina Holm and Caden, Ali and Jenna of Mason City; sister Joan Cox of Chicago, Ill.; in-laws Roy (Nancey) Lamb, Clarene Simonson, Mary Coffman, Esther (Jerry) Arnold, Eileen Weides and Linda (Steve) Luchio; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday., March 21 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mason City. Interment will follow at the Mason City Cemetery. Bob requested memorials go to in Minneapolis, Minn., or family's choice. Visitation will take place at the First Baptist church in Mason City Wednesday, March 20 from 5-8 p.m. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.?
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 21, 2019
