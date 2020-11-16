On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 Robert (Bob) Ray Schall of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away on his birthday, at the age of 84.
Bob was born Nov. 14, 1936 in Mason City to Jim and Olive (Crosley) Schall. He was the sixth child out of nine children. Bob graduated from Mason City High School in 1954 and joined the Army in 1955 serving for two years active duty.
Bob was self-employed as a contractor for most of his life. He owned and operated a carpet and flooring store in Broken Bow for five years. Bob was well known in the Broken Bow area for his carpentry skills and has worked in many homes throughout the region. Bob loved to work and had a hard time saying no to people needing something done. He was still working the month before he passed away.
Bob was well known as a good-natured practical joker. Many people in the area, and Bob himself, have been on the receiving end of those funnier moments in his life. He loved to fish and spent a lot of time at local lakes and Lake Michigan fishing for salmon.
He was a lifelong Husker fan and rarely missed a game. Bob was very interested in politics as a rare Nebraska Democrat and enjoyed lively conversations at the Tumbleweed Café. As an animal lover, he and Sandy rescued several dogs over the years.
Bob married and moved to Broken Bow in 1964 and had three children Tammy, Jackie and Sandy.
Bob married Sandy Sittler on Sept. 1, 1979 and adopted her son Jeff. After three girls, he was excited to welcome a son into his life. Bob was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 41 years.
Family and friends could always count on Bob and his gentle kindness. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always had a joke or game for the kids. Bob was known to the grandkids as a very active grandpa who water skied into his seventies and loved to mischievously challenge them to board and card games.
Bob is survived by his wife Sandy of Broken Bow; four children Tammy (Casey) Turnbull of Knoxville, Iowa, Jackie (Doug) Caldwell of Overland Park, Kan., Sandy Rapp of Overland Park, Kan. and Jeff (Holly) Schall of Trophy Club, Texas; nine grandchildren Nathan, Nicole, Natasha, Molly, Jake, Sam, Beck, Carsen and Stella; and eleven great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to K9HAVEN Rescue, Inc. http://www.k9havenrescue.com/
or Nebraska Game and Parks Commission http://outdoornebraska.gov/support/
Graveside services will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is assisting the family.