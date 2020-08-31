1/1
Robert U. "Bob" Anderson
1928 - 2020
Robert U. Anderson, 92, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch officiating. Burial with Military Honors and Elks Rites will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow Elks Scholarship Fund or the First Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Govier Brothers Mortuary from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Bob was born June 21, 1928 to Russell Dow and Frieda Marie (Latshaw) Anderson in Hyannis. Bob graduated from Mullen High School in 1947.

Bob joined the Custer Masonic Lodge #148 in 1958, then was raised to a Master Mason in 1961.

He joined the Broken Bow Elks Lodge #1688 in September of 1962, He served as Exalted Ruler from 1976-1977 and 1998-1999. He was Elk of the Year 1990–1991, 2001–2002 and 2016–2017 and Citizen of the Year 1997-1998.

He was a life member of the VFW #3576 and served as District 12 Commander 1964–1965.

Bob served in the Korean War April 4, 1951 to Jan. 3, 1953 with the 529th Signal Operation Company as a pole lineman.

He was also a member of the Eastern Star #164 and VFW Cooties. Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow for 57 years.

Bob married Esteleen Goehring on Sept. 15, 1950. To this union two children were born, Gerald and Deanna.

Bob worked for the City of Broken Bow from 1953 to 1956, then for Custer Public Power District 1956 to 1993.

Bob leaves behind children Gerald (Tanya) Anderson of Spearfish, S.D. and Deanna (Scott) Zachary of Broken Bow; four grandchildren Tyler (Jessica) Varland of Broken Bow, Kellie (Nick) Emigh of Walla Walla, Wash., Darcie (Tim) Hemett of Odessa, Texas, and Dustin Varland of Ogallala; two step-grandchildren Jeremy Zachary of Kearney and Shelby Zachary of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren Braxton and Baylee Varland; two step-great grandchildren Carter and Khloe Zachary; and sister-in-law Carolyn Corbin of Sumner.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Frieda; wife Esteleen; brother Billie; and an infant granddaughter.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 31, 2020
Uncle Bob was a 1 of a kind, loved everyone and knew everybody in the country.. Many wonderful memories! He will be missed
Bob and Pat Edis
