Roger A. Bayne, 68, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Tues. Oct. 29, 2019 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Roger was born in Kearney Oct. 1, 1951 to Harold C. and Doris H. (Cohn) Bayne.
He and his family lived in Kearney and later moved to Broken Bow where Roger graduated from high school. He went on to Kearney State College and transferred to Milford, getting a degree in electrical engineering.
He later returned to Broken Bow. In his spare time, he loved to Square Dance and Round Dance and was an active member until his health forced him to give it up.
Roger is survived by two brothers Harold Dave of Broken Bow and Kevin (Lori) of Omaha; sisters-in-law Noi Bayne and Thoy Bayne both of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother-in-law Allan Dorsey of Broken Bow; four aunts Laurel Cohn of Grand Island, Mary Jane Cohn of North Platte, Dorothy "Dot" of Broken Bow and Sue Keim of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers Terry Lynn and Calvin Gary both of Tucson, Ariz.; two sisters Connie Ann in infancy and Vicki Dian Dorsey of Broken Bow just two months ago; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Cremation was chosen with services at a later date.
Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 7, 2019