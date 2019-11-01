Home

POWERED BY

Services
Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
For more information about
Roger Bayne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Bayne


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger A. Bayne Obituary
Roger A. Bayne, 68, of Broken Bow, Neb., passed away Tues. Oct. 29, 2019 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Roger was born in Kearney Oct. 1, 1951 to Harold C. and Doris H. (Cohn) Bayne.

He and his family lived in Kearney and later moved to Broken Bow where Roger graduated from high school. He went on to Kearney State College and transferred to Milford, getting a degree in electrical engineering.

He later returned to Broken Bow. In his spare time, he loved to Square Dance and Round Dance and was an active member until his health forced him to give it up.

Roger is survived by two brothers Harold Dave of Broken Bow and Kevin (Lori) of Omaha; sisters-in-law Noi Bayne and Thoy Bayne both of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother-in-law Allan Dorsey of Broken Bow; four aunts Laurel Cohn of Grand Island, Mary Jane Cohn of North Platte, Dorothy "Dot" of Broken Bow and Sue Keim of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers Terry Lynn and Calvin Gary both of Tucson, Ariz.; two sisters Connie Ann in infancy and Vicki Dian Dorsey of Broken Bow just two months ago; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen with services at a later date.

Govier Brothers Mortuary of Broken Bow are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Govier Bros. Mortuary - Broken Bow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -