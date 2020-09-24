Roger Ronald Larson passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2020 at his home. He was born August 10, 1951 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Roger O. and Irma E. (Haumont) Larson.
Roger lived his entire life in Custer County. He attended country school graduating from Tappan Valley in the 8th grade. He then attended Broken Bow High School graduating with the class of 1970.
Roger attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis after high school but left school when his father passed away in 1972 to return home to the family farm and ranch where he spent the remainder of his life.
He was a life-long member of the NRA. He loved silhouette shooting, pin shooting and blue rock shooting. He was a founding member of Mid-Nebraska Rifle and Pistol Club. He was involved with Hunters for Youth. He was in 4-H and involved with 4-H when his kids belonged. He belonged to the Lions Club for a time. Roger was fond of hunting and gardening.
Roger is survived by his wife Mary (Baller) Larson of Broken Bow and by his four children Jeff and Audrey Larson of Broken Bow, Rick Larson and Shiann Tucker of Broken Bow, Mark and Jen Larson of Westerville and Becky and Dan Vogt of McCook; and his extended family Chris and Laura Rudichar and their children Tessa, Tasha, and Dustin, Bill Cline and family of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Jeremey VanEvery of Broken Bow.
He is also survived by 10 grandchildren - Jeff's children Cole and Kate, Mark's children Jarrett and Maddie, Rick's children Tristan (Octavia) Dearmont, Holt, Riley, Wade and Alice, and Becky's son Ryan Vogt and new baby due in November. Roger also had one great-grandson Weston Lee Larson born July 15 of this year, son of Riley Larson and Alex Berney.
Roger is survived by sisters Ann Watson of Raymond and Reva (Bill) Hendrickson of Grand Island; brother Rod Larson of Broken Bow; brother-in-law Karl Baller of Westerville; nieces and nephews; many, many cousins; and a host of friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roger O. and Irma Larson and by his in-laws Delbert and Mary Baller.
Funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Roger Sloan officiating.
Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow EMTs.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The service for Roger will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.