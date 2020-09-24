1/1
Roger Ronald Larson
1951 - 2020
Roger Ronald Larson passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2020 at his home.  He was born August 10, 1951 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Roger O. and Irma E. (Haumont) Larson.

Roger lived his entire life in Custer County.  He attended country school graduating from Tappan Valley in the 8th grade.  He then attended Broken Bow High School graduating with the class of 1970.

Roger attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis after high school but left school when his father passed away in 1972 to return home to the family farm and ranch where he spent the remainder of his life.

He was a life-long member of the NRA.  He loved silhouette shooting, pin shooting and blue rock shooting.  He was a founding member of Mid-Nebraska Rifle and Pistol Club.  He was involved with Hunters for Youth.  He was in 4-H and involved with 4-H when his kids belonged.  He belonged to the Lions Club for a time.  Roger was fond of hunting and gardening. 

Roger is survived by his wife Mary (Baller) Larson of Broken Bow and by his four children Jeff and Audrey Larson of Broken Bow, Rick Larson and Shiann Tucker of Broken Bow, Mark and Jen Larson of Westerville and Becky and Dan Vogt of McCook; and his extended family Chris and Laura Rudichar and their children Tessa, Tasha, and Dustin, Bill Cline and family of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Jeremey VanEvery of Broken Bow.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren - Jeff's children Cole and Kate, Mark's children Jarrett and Maddie, Rick's children Tristan (Octavia) Dearmont, Holt, Riley, Wade and Alice, and Becky's son Ryan Vogt and new baby due in November.  Roger also had one great-grandson Weston Lee Larson born July 15 of this year, son of Riley Larson and Alex Berney.

Roger is survived by sisters Ann Watson of Raymond and Reva (Bill) Hendrickson of Grand Island; brother Rod Larson of Broken Bow; brother-in-law Karl Baller of Westerville; nieces and nephews; many, many cousins; and a host of friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roger O. and Irma Larson and by his in-laws Delbert and Mary Baller.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Roger Sloan officiating.

Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Broken Bow EMTs.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The service for Roger will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Sep. 24 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
SEP
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Cortney Baller
Family
September 24, 2020
Prayer for Comfort and Peace for the Family.
John Havens
Friend
September 24, 2020
My heart is with you,
today and for all those to come.
God bless you all.
Charlene Wolzen
Friend
September 24, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort to the Larson family during this difficult time.
Garry and Janet Morgan
September 24, 2020
He was a great man and will be dearly missed. W got to know Roger through the competition shooting we used to do when we first moved here. He was a dear advocate for shooting. We will always cherish those days! Our sincerest sympathy for your loss.
Ron & Peggy Carda
Friend
September 23, 2020
Mary and family. So sorry to hear of Roger's passing. May God wrap his arms about you.
Sandy Goodwater
Friend
September 23, 2020
Family and life long friend. Went to Tappan Valley together. Sorry to hear of his passing, Great man and friend.
Joe Bendowsky
Friend
September 23, 2020
Eugene Pracht
September 23, 2020
Mary, Jeff, Rick, Mark, and Becky and families; You are all in my thoughts and prayers as we mourn Roger’s Homegoing. He loved all of you so much! Please remember the good times—they will carry you through.
Cindy McCulley Brunken
Friend
September 23, 2020
Thinking of you all
Doug & Rebecca Westercamp
Friend
September 23, 2020
He is in a better place, I will remember his laugh and sense of humor always.
Jean Bose
September 23, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers
KaDee Leverington
Friend
September 23, 2020
I've known Roger as long as I can remember, he was a good guy. May God wrap his arms around you and the family at this difficult time and help y'all get through this together.
Crystal Collins-Erwin
Friend
September 22, 2020
Thoughts and prayers Gene howell and family, linda and dan and bratton family, shane craig and family
Tori Howell
Friend
September 22, 2020
Prayers are with you all
DEBBIE WACKER
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending prayers to all of your family members.
Vesta Roberts
Friend
September 22, 2020
Prayers for all of you. May God be next to you in the coming weeks.
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Family
