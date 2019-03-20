Roland E. Adelung, 91, of Kearney, Neb., died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., March 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. Tom Schneider officiating. Private family burial will be at Stanley Cemetery at Amherst. Visitation is planned from 5-7 p.m., March 22 at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Roland was born December 20, 1927 in Amherst to Ernest and Ella (Buhman) Adelung. He attended Amherst Public Schools.

Roland enlisted in the Army in 1946, doing his basic training at Fort Knox, Kent., and then overseas in South Korea prior to the Korean War.



Roland was united in marriage with Dolores C. Hutchins on Dec. 31, 1954. To this union, three children were born: Pam, Perry, and Les.



Roland and Dolores farmed north of Miller near the South Loup River during the early part of their marriage. They milked cows, raised hogs and cattle and grew corn on Seraphine Willard's Milton Store acreage. In 1966, the family moved to Broken Bow. Roland worked at the Becton-Dickenson Plant for approximately 26 years until 1992 when he retired. Roland and Dolores moved to Kearney in 2007.



Roland was a life-long member of the Lutheran church and attended Trinity Lutheran church in Amherst, St. Paul's Lutheran church in Broken Bow and Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran church in Kearney.



Roland is survived by his wife Dolores Adelung of Kearney; daughter Pam Riggins of Kearney; sons Perry Adelung and wife Jo Dee of Merriam, Kan. and Les Adelung and wife Jackie of Amherst; grandchildren Rachel Carpenter and Justin Kelly, Jenifer and Jon Koehn, Jo Ella and Brian Hoye, Ann Dee and Ben Tucker, and Trevor, Riley and Austin Adelung; and great grandchildren Skylar, Presley, William, Perri Ann and Stanley.



