Rolland Lee White, 72, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away July 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital with his wife by his side and surrounded by the love of his family.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 7 at 1030 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Becky Dobitsch and Pastor Alan Petersen officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Public visitation will be Monday July 6, 1-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Please wear face coverings.
The funeral will be live streamed at www.govierbrothers.com
Memorials may be offered to the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow or the Broken Bow Ambulance and EMTs.
Rolland was born Sept. 19, 1947 in Burwell to Eldon and Alice White.
He grew up on the family farm and ranch near Burwell along with his brother Roger. There he learned all the skills and joys of rural life. Through this, he developed a love and knowledge of farm machinery which became a lifelong passion.
He attended rural schools in his community during grade school. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1964 and then moved to Denver to attend Denver Automotive Institute. In the years following school he worked in Burwell at Johnson Motors, Anderson Motors, and Lech Equipment and also spending a short time in the insurance business. It was through this venture that he met Janice Petersen in the summer of 1969 at a Farm Bureau picnic. They were married on June 13, 1971 and recently celebrated 49 years together.
Through the years, Rolland worked in farm implement sales, irrigation sales, and at his own business White Sales and Service. Through all of his work, he made many contacts, many of whom became friends. He took pride in diagnosing and fixing as well as buying and selling machinery. He worked hard and was committed to doing his best for his customers.
Rolland and Janice were blessed with two children - Brad and Cindy and six grandchildren. Raising a family was fun and busy.
In retirement, Rolland's greatest joy was working with Brad in his equipment business as well as buying and selling for Brad, attending machinery auctions, and maintaining the family farm alongside his brother Roger. He especially enjoyed time spent with Janice and his kids and grandkids. Rolland's family and friends enjoyed his quick wit and humor.
Though not big travelers, Rolland and Janice did enjoy a trip to Canada upon retirement, a vacation to Disney World with the whole family and a trip to Alaska with Janice's sister Barb and her husband Jim in 2012. The memories were priceless.
Rolland was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow where he served on various boards.
He is survived by his wife Janice of Broken Bow; son Brad (Andra) White of Broken Bow; daughter Cindy (Steve) Kitt of Columbus; six grandchildren Callie, Jack and Cooper White, and Hannah, Caleb and Ben Kitt; brother Roger (Kayla) White of Burwell; brothers-in-law Alan (Susan) Petersen and Glen (Judy) Petersen and mother-in-law Ruth Ann Petersen all of Burwell; as well as many cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Alice White.