Ronald Connely
1935 - 2020
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 Ronald Connely of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away at the age of 85.

Ron was born Oct. 7, 1935 in Broken Bow to Tom and Lela (Arnold) Connely. Ron graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1952 at the age of 16. His long-desired love was to be a veterinarian and he received his Associate Degree from Spencer School of Business in Grand Island. At this time Ron was called to duty in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958.

On Jan. 18, 1959 he married Verneta Dibble. In 1962 they moved to O'Neill where they raised two sons, Douglas and Thomas, and a daughter, Kailyn.

Ron was a devoted fan of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and delighted in all of the sporting activities, rarely missing a game, or match or horse event. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved all his outdoor fishing and hunting adventures with his sons and grandchildren.

He cherished training his German Shorthair dogs and was a dog handler for the "One Box Pheasant Hunt" in Broken bow and was an inducted into the Dads, Lads, and Lassies Hall of Fame in Litchfield.

He loved animals and working with cattle and horses. He will always be remembered by his children as a man who earned his boots and perpetually stepped in a forward direction.

Due to COVID the family has decided to hold a private family Celebration of Life at a later time. We as a family sincerely thank each of you for your thoughts and prayers.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Lela Connely; brother Jack Connely; sisters-in-law Emily and Cathy Connely; and infant son Robert.

Ron is survived by his wife Verneta of Broken Bow; three children Doug (Jean) Connely of Eaton, Colo., Tom (Colleen) Connely of Kearney and Kailyn (Jeff) Paige of Grand Island; brothers Ted (Brenda) Connely of Port Angeles, Wash. and Dave Connely of Lincoln; sister Carol (Carl) Christen of Broken Bow; and sister-in-law Clara Connely of York; ten grandchildren and spouses; and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to St Jude's Hospital or the First Presbyterian Church of Broken Bow.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are assisting the family. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Published in Custer County Chief from Nov. 12 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home

November 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May your memories bring you comfort, please accept my condolences
Arlene Lyddon
November 12, 2020
Ron was great help to us in our early days of business. He always had a story of his early career. We laughed together every day at work.
Rod & Beth Pracht
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Good friend since classmates in high school. Lots of memories - all good. Have thought of many these past few hours. Sympathy and condolences to Vernita and family. Rest in peace my friend.
Loren Jacobsen
Friend
November 11, 2020
I remember Ron fondly. What a great guy!! Soooo many great stories he told! My prayers are sent to Ron's family, he will be thought of by me often and I know that he will be close in your heart forever. Mark
Mark Linder
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kay & Gary Fenton
Friend
