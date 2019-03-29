Ronald Derr, 70, of Benedict, Neb., passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bryan/LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.



A graveside memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30 at the Aurora Cemetery. Rev. Michelle Kanzaki will officiate. This is no visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.



Ronald Reid Derr, the son of Eugene Marion and Rose Marie (Batorski) Derr, was born at Aurora on Feb. 22, 1949 and passed away in Lincoln on March 26, 2019 at the age of 70.



He spent his early years in Aurora and when the family moved to Broken Bow, Ron graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1968. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged Oct. 4, 1971.



On April 8, 1973 he was united in marriage to Karen Sue Anderson. They had two children: Andrew and Anna. Ron spent his career as an over the road truck driver. He worked for G.I. Contract Carriers and G.I. Express located in Grand Island and Crete Carrier, located outside Lincoln.



Ron enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, and talking with neighbors.



He was preceded in death by his parents and mother of his children.



Those left to cherish his memory are his two children Andrew (Kim) Derr of Friend and Anna (Gabe) Sedersten of Sutton; six grandchildren Breauna, Nathaniel, Riley, Kaylee, Elizabeth and Sophia; three brothers Dennis (Glenna) Derr , Terry (Kim) Derr and David (Heather) Derr; two sisters Patty (Dwight) Daugherty and Kathy Patterson; and other relatives and friends.