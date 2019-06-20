Rosa Lee Hamilton, 88, of North Platte, Neb., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Great Plains Health in North Platte.



Rosa Lee Hickenbottom Hamilton was born Aug. 29, 1930 in Custer County near Ansley. Her parents were Leonard and Goldie Mae Hickenbottom. She was the oldest of four children.



Her parents and siblings lived in several places. The first place was near Ansley where she attended country school. When times were tough during the 1930s, her parents, sister Betty and she moved to central Washington where their father found employment. After a few years, the family moved back to Nebraska. Rosa Lee attended the first two years of high school in Ansley and the last two years in Dunning where she gradated in the class of 1947.



Rosa Lee, her mother Mae and her sister Betty ran the telephone office first in Dunning and then in Thedford. Rosa Lee worked at the Thomas County Library for 30 years.



She was blessed with the gift of playing the piano and singing songs. She told us that her piano teacher would get after her when she would play by ear. Mrs. Mackey, the piano teacher, said, "You need to learn to read the notes."



Rosa Lee was the organist at the Thedford United Church of Christ for 52 years from 1964 to 2017. She also served as a trustee, church delegate and the Centennial Program Committee. She also played piano for many community, school activities, funerals and weddings.



Her hobbies included sewing and needlepoint. She was a member of TOPS for 25 years.



Rosa Lee Hickenbottom and Reed Hamilton were married in Alliance on Sept. 24, 1949. This coming September they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



She is survived by her husband Reed of North Platte; daughter Verla of Omaha; and sons Dave (Loretta) Hamilton of Thedford and Scott (Mary) Hamilton of Lincoln. Other survivors are granddaughters and their families Angela and husband Lance and children Ty, Lauren and Grant; Christa and husband Ryan and daughters Emersyn, Siena, Reese and Ellie; Julie and husband John; and Katherine and fiancé Bill. Also surviving are Rosa Lee's sister Betty of Waverly; Rosa Lee's sister-in-law Bonnie Hickenbottom of Ansley; and many nieces and nephews and their families.



She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Mae; brother Mick and brother Chuck and his wife Karolyn and their son Patrick.



Memorial services will be Saturday, June 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Thedford with Mary Lou Harding officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ or the Thedford Library. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Thedford.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com. Published in Custer County Chief on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary