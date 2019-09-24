|
Rosalind "Kay" Sterling passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 while under hospice care.
Kay was born March 29, 1937 in Broken Bow, Neb. and was the only child of Jack and Edna (McMullen) Sterling. She is survived by cousins and their spouses and precious friends.
Kay graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1955, was actively involved in Jobs Daughters and was a member of the band playing clarinet.
Kay's career path took her to many positions within the telephone company in Nebraska and South Dakota. She retired after 40 years of service.
Kay was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, an active member of the Order of Does in Broken Bow and Grand Island (serving in various offices and attending numerous annual conventions), P.E.O. Sisterhood in Grand Island and many other civic and Masonic organizations. She held a life membership in Telephone Pioneers of America and US West Pioneers.
A memorial service will be Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt E. Fowler officiating and a light lunch to follow.
For her Grand Island friends, there will be a memorial service Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Lodge.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, 1000 S 3rd Avenue, Broken Bow, NE 68822 or to Custer County Foundation, 403 S 9th Avenue, Broken Bow, NE 68822. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Published in Custer County Chief on Sept. 26, 2019