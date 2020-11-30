Roscella "Rose" Marie Baker was born June 3, 1937 to Royal and Thelma (Geiser) Snyder at Round Valley north of Broken Bow, Neb. She died Nov. 21, 2020.
We lived at East Weissert and Comstock. I graduated at Comstock High School. After graduation, I went to Broken Bow and worked for Buzz & Betty Hobbler Café. The coffee men couldn't remember my name, so they nicknamed me Rose and that stuck with me the rest of my life.
In June, 1955, I married Don Baker, Sr. and to this union four children were born - Christine, Don, Jr., Pamela and Samuel. We later divorced, and the kids and I moved to Merna and lived there until all the kids graduated from High School.
I moved to Broken Bow and worked at the Heritage Inn, Elks Club and the Tumbleweed Café, a job I really enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Royal and Thelma Snyder; and sister and brother-in-law Irene and Morris Fisher.
Rose is survived by children Christine Sittler of Mullen, Don (Jeanine) Baker of Brewster, Pamela (Cecil) Coons of Mullen and Samuel (Sherry) Baker of North Platte; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one on the way; sister Darlene (Bert) Watson; and brothers Clifford (Suanne) Snyder and Robert (Geri) Snyder.
A family funeral service was Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. The service was livestreamed at www.govierbrothes.com.
Burial was at 3 p.m. in the Broken Bow Cemetery; the public was welcome to attend. Visitation was Friday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 28 9 a.m. to noon at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Govier Brothers Mortuary were n charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothes.com.
