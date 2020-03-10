|
Roy Ervin 'Bud' Booker, 83, of North Platte, Neb. passed away at Centennial Care Retirement Village in North Platte on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Roy was born Feb. 22, 1937, to Dean and Mattie (Klinkman) Booker in Callaway.
He grew up on a farm outside of Callaway until the family moved into town his freshman year. Roy went on to graduate from Callaway High School in 1955.
He worked for Arrow Seed Company, Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company and the Co-op in Arnold until he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a sheet metal worker until he retired.
Sept. 1, 1957, Roy was united in marriage to Wanda Joyce Harris in Broken Bow. The couple had five children. They lived in various Nebraska communities including Broken Bow, Ansley and Arnold until 1980 when they settled in North Platte with Roy's job on the railroad.
Roy attended the North Platte Berean Church, was a past member of the Broken Bow Elks and served as a volunteer fireman in Broken Bow, Ansley and Arnold.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and bowled on a league. In his later years, Roy liked going out to eat on Sundays and always loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a great handyman and a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Wanda of North Platte; children Mike (Paula) Booker of Broken Bow and Greg (Jill) Booker, Rod (Kerri) Booker and Marcie (Mike) Morrell, all of North Platte; grandchildren Joshua (Lindsey) Booker, Tyler (Lexi) Booker, Morgan (Spencer) Olson, Brittany (Nick) Cox, Landon Booker, Logan Booker, Brandie Booker, Miles Morrell, Mattie Morrell and Melissa McTygue; nine great-grandchildren; sister Rose Hirsch of Broken Bow; brothers-in-law Charles (Kathi) Harris of Littleton, Colo. and Rex (Jan) Harris of Little Rock, Ark.; sisters-in-law Shirley Reiker of North Platte and Kerry (Jim) Slagle of Fairfield, Iowa; as well as other family.
Roy was preceded in death by his infant son Randall Roy Booker; parents Dean and Mattie; brothers Glen, Robert and Gerald Booker; and sisters Marie Booker, Dorothy Morrison and Ruth Henderson.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Inurnment will be later in the Broken Bow Cemetery.
The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the church.
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Maranatha Bible Camp.
Published in Custer County Chief from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020