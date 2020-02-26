|
|
On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, we said good-bye to Rusty Joe Moore, a beloved family man, rancher and coach from Mullen who died at the age of 46 following a two year battle with cancer.
Rusty was born to Don and Carol (Thomsen) Moore in North Platte on Dec. 24, 1973. He grew up on the family ranch in McPherson County and graduated from Tryon High School in 1992 then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, graduating in 1996.
While in college, Rusty competed in track and was on the National Championship 4 x 400 relay team, earning him All-American honors.
On March 16, 1996, Rusty married Jennifer Lynn Guthrie in Kearney and they made their home on the ranch in Tryon where they raised their four children.
Rusty loved ranching and had a natural instinct with cattle; his work was also his hobby. When not ranching, he enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his kids participate.
Rusty also loved being a coach. He coached football at Tryon and later basketball at Mullen. In 2017 Coach Moore helped lead the Mullen boys' basketball team to its first ever State title. He retired from coaching in February 2018 due to his illness but his fans continued to support him with their "Rally for Rusty" campaign.
Rusty was a member of the Mullen United Methodist Church. In his free time he liked to fish and enjoyed visiting with family, friends and colleagues; he never knew a stranger. Rusty especially loved his family and being with them.
He leaves behind his wife Jennife, their children Lance, Samantha, Clayton and Tierston and his parents Don and Carol Moore, all of Tryon; sisters Kerri (Tony) Miller of Kearney and Marty (Les) Griess of Grand Island; brothers Jeff (Rayan) Moore of North Platte and Justin (Bri) Moore of Mullen; parents-in-law Cecil and Donna Guthrie of Holdrege; sisters-in-law Shawna (Scott) Johnsen of Curtis and Jill (Tyler) Schmid, of Holdrege; as well as other family, friends and his student athletes.
Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents Herschel and Nona Moore and Vernon 'Tom' and Ethel Thomsen; niece Danika Moore; and sister-in-law Heather Albright.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. (MT) Monday, March 2 at the Mullen High School Hilltop Gym. Burial will follow in Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen.
Visitation will be at Odean Colonial Chapel, North Platte, on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. (CT) and with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. (CT).
The online guest book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rusty Moore Educational Scholarship Fund. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 5, 2020