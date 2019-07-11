Ruth J. Fagan, 89, of Anselmo, Neb., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.



Ruth was born Nov. 19, 1929 in Merna to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold. Ruth graduated from Merna High School in 1948. Ruth taught for a time at Ortello Valley before marring Forest C. "Jim" Fagan on June 18, 1951 at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo.



Ruth and Jim made their home in Grand Island until 1956 when Ruth and Jim purchased a farm and returned to Anselmo. Ruth enjoyed reading, crocheting, genealogy, and gardening.



Ruth is survived by children Patricia J. Fagan of Broken Bow, Cecelia A. (John) Claybrook of Osage City, Kan., Ellen C. (Warren) Pryor of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jim P. Fagan of Kearney, Mary A. (William) Altig of Fort Worth, Texas and Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Ned) Wemhoff of Clarks; son-in-law Russ Freyer of Omaha; ten grandchildren Heather (Rob) Richardson, John Claybrook, Augusta Pryor, Annie Pryor, George (Alisha) Pryor, Christine (Ryan) Kupfer, Amanda Altig, Andrew (Jodie) Altig, Paige Wemhoff and Jessie Wemhoff; three great-grandchildren Kaeli Blitch, James Pryor and Cecilia Pryor; sisters Delma Wilson of Ogallala, Lucille Wood of Loup City, Glee Alberding of Tuscan, Ariz., Jane Elliot of Fort Collins, Colo. and Carrol (Dale) Woodward of Julesburg, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim; daughter Anna M.; parents; and sisters Donna Martin and Mary Lou Harrold.



Memorial services will be Friday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo with Father Jim Hunt officiating.



Burial will be in the St Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Anselmo.



Memorials are suggested to the Ruth Fagan Memorial. Rosary will be held Thursday, July 11at 7 p.m. at St Anselm's Catholic Church in Anselmo.



Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.