|
|
Sanford Chan Goshorn, 74, of Stanton, Neb., passed away Dec. 27, 2019 at Faith Regional Health Services.
Sanford "Sandy" was born Nov. 24, 1945 in Gordon to Dwaine Howard and Paulene Eleanor (Roth) Goshorn
Sandy moved to Merna with his grandparents when he was young and graduated from Merna High School in 1964.
Sandy entered the Army in 1965. Sgt. Goshorn spent time in Germany and Vietnam where he was wounded by mortar fire and earned a Purple Heart. Sandy was honorably discharged in Dec 1971.
On April 9, 1971 Sandy married Joyce Gilliland at the United Methodist Church in Merna, Nebraska. Sandy and Joyce have four children Chan, Chandra, Carin, Candece.
Sandy started his public service career in Merna where he became the Fire Chief of the Merna Fire Dept and Captain of the EMTs.
Sandy worked as a lineman for the Anselmo-Merna Consolidated telephone company, worked in retail sales in Broken Bow and finally as a Diesel Mechanic and had a small engine repair business in Merna before joining the Nebraska State Fire Marshal office.
In 1984 he and his family moved to Stanton. He was a Deputy State Fire Marshal in the Grain Elevator division for 27 years.
In 1986, Sandy became the Civil Defense Director which in time became known as Emergency Management. Sandy spent over 30 years providing assistance to Stanton County. He provided traffic control for accidents and was very passionate about the weather. As time went on, Sandy relinquished his time on the road to his basement where he would orchestrate the numerous volunteers for accidents or weather-related conditions.
Sandy was a Lifetime member of the American Legion and volunteered many years as a Red Cross liaison for Military family notification. He was a member of the Stanton County Historical Society and helped maintain the Stanton County Historical Museum.
He volunteered time at the EUB church in Stanton with mowing and snow removal. Sandy was an instructor of the Hunter Safety Program for 30 years and enjoyed hunting in his younger years as well as dirt bike racing.
Sandy is survived by his wife Joyce; son Chan (Ann) Goshorn of Lincoln; three daughters Chandra (Rod) Krinhop of Fort Collins, Colo., Carin (Kirk) Van Pelt of Stanton and Candece (Ryan) Hansen of Stanton; nine grandchildren Kelton and Kolter Van Pelt, Grace, Ella, Leah, and Hayden Hansen, Olivia, Avery and Owen Goshorn; half-brothers Larry (Theresa) Goshorn of Cody, Monte (Elizabeth) Goshorn of Ainsworth, Doug Goshorn of Piedmont, S.Dd, Todd (Ellen) Goshorn of Grand Island, William Hines, Jr.. (Becky) of Milton, Wash.; and half-sister Dawn Batt of Sidney.
Sandy was preceded in death by his parents Dwaine Goshorn, step-mother Marcene Goshorn and mother Paulene Gove; half-brother Mitch Goshorn; maternal grandparents Frank and Dorothy Roth; and paternal grandparents Howard and Blanche Goshorn.
Funeral services with Reverend Linda Mohr officiating are Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Interment will be at Stanton Cemetery with Military rites were by Post #3602 and American Legion Post #88 of Stanton.
Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 2, 4-7 p.m. at the church under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary.
Pallbearers: Kelton Van Pelt, Kolter Van Pelt, Mike Unger, Mike Frohberg, Mike Kayton, and Rick Kropf. Honorary Pallbearers: Sandy's Grandchildren - Grace, Ella, Leah and Hayden Hansen; and Olivia, Avery and Owen Goshorn.
Online sympathies can be posted at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Custer County Chief on Jan. 9, 2020