Scott Russell Leisy was born Oct. 28, 1985 in Sidney, Neb. to Lisa (Sterling) Lamb. He was adopted by Darrel and Wilda Leisy at four months old, and he always felt the utmost gratitude to his birth mother for placing him with forever parents who loved and supported him unconditionally.
Scott attended Atkinson Elementary and graduated from West Holt High School in 2004. He attended Dana College in Blair, where he majored in K-12 Physical Education and minored in broadcasting. For three years he played for the Dana Vikings basketball team, and spent one year as a student assistant coach. He was forever grateful to coach Chris Fear for stating his
coaching career. He graduated from Dana in 2008.
In July of the same year, Scott was married to Mary Hendricks. They started their life in Dorchester where Scott taught and coached while Mary finished school. They then moved to Thedford and spent the next five years there. He was honored and proud to qualify teams to the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament twice during his time coaching the Sandhills-Thedford Lady Knights. Scott's greatest joy during the time in Thedford, however, was the birth of two children Hayden Russell (2012) and Baylor Marie (2014).
Over the next few years, the family moved from Thedford to O'Neill, and then to McCook, and encountered many joys in their schools, churches, and community; qualifying girls golf teams for state titles, and welcoming their youngest daughter, Jordyn Lee (2016) into the world. In 2017, the family landed back home, sharing their life between Clearwater, O'Neill, and the ranch. Scott renewed involvement in broadcasting for KBRX and officiating while teaching in Clearwater, where Mary also presently teaches. The couple has said many times since that move, that God knew they would need to be home for the challenges that were ahead.
In February, 2018, Scott was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer. His infectious positivity,solid faith in the Lord and love for his family and friends were his source of strength throughout his cancer battle. His mantra became "Win the day," and e considered every day a winning day. Scott won his battle against cancer April 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Mary; children Hayden age 8, Baylor age 6 and Jordyn age 3; parents and dearly loved in-laws Darrell and Wilda Leisy and Rick and Nancy Hendricks, all of Atkinson; sister Jenny Leisy of Atkinson; brother-in-law Tim (Kim) Hendricks of Wahoo; grandmothers Rita Muhm of Alliance and Della Schwindt of Salina, Kan.; five nieces and nephews; and countless students, players and friends.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 9, 2020